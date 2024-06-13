One Year Out, the High Performance Expo is Shaping Up to be a Go-To Show; Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center First Major Exhibitor Committed to Show

Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center (SDPC) has signed on as the first major exhibitor committed to participate in the inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX) next year. The SDPC, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, is one of the largest automotive performance part centers in the world.

SDPC offers its customers more than 300,000 parts including new replacement engines, crate Enthusiast-focused Activities engines, factory sheet metal and a wide variety of automotive and performance racing products from industry favorites including Edelbrock, MSP, Holley, Motion Raceworks, ARP, Billet Specialties, COPO, Kooks Exhaust, Federal Mogul and more all under their 2 million cubic square foot warehouse. Customers can buy in store or online and have access to everything from antifreeze to transmissions to wheels and tires.

“Scoggin-Dickey attends several trade shows each year across the country and a key consideration is always what new customer base we could access through our participation,” said Keith Wilson, Manager Outside Sales/SEMA/PRI/HPX, Scoggin-Dickey Chevrolet/CDJR/Southwest Delco Wholesale Distribution. “HPX offers us a unique opportunity to interface with East Coast accounts that we may be missing otherwise.”

The inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX), the exclusive business and enthusiast show of the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), will be held from June 3-5, 2025, at the Charlotte Convention Center (CCC), followed by area-wide enthusiast activities. The event will bring together all segments of automotive aftermarket community for the first time in the heart of the auto racing industry.

“Scoggin-Dickey is a multi-faceted performance industry leader with a loyal following, so we are thrilled to have them as our first major exhibitor,” said Dana Teague, general manager of HPX. “This is the first of many industry leaders who are signing on to deliver an elevated experience for all buyers, participants and attendees of the Southeastern U.S. and beyond.”

Show floor space at the inaugural High Performance Expo is now available via the HPX 2025 Exhibitor Experience, which includes:

• Opportunity to meet new buyers and invite current customers to the show

• Innovative sponsorship and branding opportunities

• Floor plan and rates for basic and preferred floor locations

• Discounted rates for NCMA members

• Educational seminars

Exhibitors can build their brands, introduce new products and expect to see chassis shops, retailers, restoration shops, speed shops, repair shops, builders, tuners and enthusiasts.

The first two days of HPX (Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4, 2025) will be focused on B2B commerce – with only qualified, vetted buyers, exhibitors and media in attendance.

The third day (Thursday, June 5, 2025) will have a hybrid focus of B2B and B2C where enthusiasts can also attend the show.

The excitement then transfers over to enthusiast-focused weekend activities at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and other surrounding venues for a multitude of racing-related activations.

Space will be available at these unique enthusiast locations that will provide opportunities to engage with attendees. Additional details of the planned enthusiast-focused weekend activities will be announced at a later date.

To get additional information about HPX 2025, go to www.TheHPX.com. HPX is on Instagram @HighPerformanceExpo, and @TheHPX on X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

