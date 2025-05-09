Old Meets New in Pro Stock: Greg Stanfield and Son Aaron Join Forces in a Familiar Arena in a New Way

Aaron Stanfield has been a threat across multiple categories, including the crazy-competitive world of NHRA Pro Stock, where he was in a heated battle for the championship all the way up until the final moments of the 2024 season. With 33 national event wins spread across a multitude of categories – including the technologically advanced Factory Stock Showdown (in which he’s a three-time champ) and Factory X classes – Aaron has displayed natural talent as both a driver and a tuner.

His secret weapon, though, may very well be the company that he keeps – in particular, his father, six-time world champion Greg Stanfield. The father-and-son duo are more than drivers; they’re also heavily invested in the nuts and bolts of horsepower. Greg, who grew up watching dad Howard and uncle Allen race, works alongside Aaron at Stanfield Racing Engines in Bossier City, Louisiana, successfully building and tuning engines for Stock, Super Stock, Factory Stock, and Factory X customers that they consider family.

The family theme stretches into Pro Stock this season as Greg, fresh off of the inaugural Holley EFI Factory X championship, joins Aaron for the full schedule under the Elite Motorsports awning with support from Janac Brothers, Pat Quinn, Rick and Gil Kirk, Craig Gualtiere, and others.

Greg certainly isn’t new to Pro Stock – he raced one of two iterations of the category from 1999 until 2014 and was a top 10 contender for much of that time, finishing No. 2 in Pro Stock Truck in 2001 and again in Pro Stock in 2010 after winning the prestigious U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. This time around, however, the competition is even more stout – and it includes racing with and against his own son.

This year was off to an intriguing start for the Stanfields – and the ever-growing class – at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout when father-and-son came up against one another in Pro Stock eliminations for the first time (dad beat son on a holeshot). Shortly after the event, Aaron and Greg sat down with DRAG ILLUSTRATED contributor Kelly Wade to talk about everything from their friendly rivalry to balancing Stanfield Racing Engines customers with their own driving responsibilities.

Let’s start with Greg. It’s been 11 years since you’ve raced Pro Stock. How are you feeling heading into this season?

Greg (with a chuckle): Crazy. No, I’m really excited for the opportunity, and at the end of the day, I get to race with Aaron. Let’s get it on.

Racing together in Pro Stock, was this a dream for the two of you?

Aaron: I think we both could agree that this is beyond our wildest dreams. When I started racing, he took a step back and said it was my time to shine. Now, we’re fortunate enough to have the opportunity to do this together.

Greg: Yeah, when my dad passed away in 2012, Aaron was just getting onto the scene, and I was good with not driving and just working behind the scenes. But Richard [Freeman, Elite Motorsports team owner] had a seat open up, and it was perfect timing for me to come over there. If that didn’t happen, I probably wouldn’t be doing this.

It’s an interesting dynamic, father and son as teammates and competitors. Is there a rivalry there that we can expect to see more of?

Aaron: I want to see my dad and all my teammates do well, but there is just something about beating your old man. He’s taught me everything I’ve known to this point, and I give a tremendous amount of credit to him. That being said, when I was 12 years old sitting there hitting the practice tree with him, I’d talk a little smack. We’re both extremely competitive with everything from ping-pong to the practice tree. Some parents might let their kid win at stuff, but that was never a thing at our house – and I wouldn’t trade that. I love it, and I thrive off of it.

Greg: Well, he pushed for this, so when we race and I beat him, I get to say, ‘This is your fault.’ Both of us are just going to try to do our job and drive the wheels off of it, and the outcome is what it is. If he’s in my way, I’m going to go at him – and if I’m in his way, he’s going to come at me. Aaron comes across as a nice, quiet, humble guy, but trust me. When he puts that helmet on, he’s mean. I know his capabilities as a driver, and I’m going to have to pour it all out there and see if I can come up on the right side. We push each other, but I think he pushes me more than I push him.

You’ve actually raced one another in final rounds a few times. Aaron, you beat your dad in the Super Stock final at Chicago in 2017 and then in 2024 it was your dad with the win over you at the same track in FX – what is that type of round like for you?

Aaron: At the end of the day, it’s just a cool feeling for both of us to see the Stanfield name standing. He’s whupped up on me in FX, and then he beat me at the PRO race in Bradenton, so I’ve got a little payback to give him. But it’s a great feeling because we both work extremely hard at all aspects of racing, and I think we complement each other really well. When we line up against each other, we are father and son – but it doesn’t change the fact that we’re both really competitive people.

Greg, how has the overall competition in Pro Stock changed since you were last part of it?

Greg: It’s cool to see all the younger people racing the class and their excitement and passion for Pro Stock. I used to be the young guy, but now that’s flip-flopped. I’ll give this to the Elite team, they have a lot of passion, and Richard has put a really good team together. It’s not just a job. They all want to win. I think the competition is way better now than it was when I raced, as far as the big picture. From the driving to the cars, it’s become such a refined class.

When I was racing, it was who could tune the engine the best and run the fastest. A lot more effort was put into the engines than the driving – but now, they’re all driving. It’s incredible, and I’m in awe of how much everybody’s game has elevated. Take Greg Anderson, he’s raised his level. When I raced him before, I felt like I had an advantage driving because I came from the Sportsman categories. But today, he’s worked hard on that part of it, and it shows.

How have you changed since you were last racing Pro Stock?

Greg: This go around is different for me. I had to worry about everything before: the rig getting there, getting the engines built, just all of it. We were always a small team, but I had a long list of great people supporting me, and I am very thankful for that. Now it’s like a super team; you walk in and see how it works and it’s like, “Whoa, what’s all this?” The fun part is that I get to just drive. Before, driving was only one part of it. Now, there is no pressure. I want to win for the people helping us, and I’m all in, but we’re also going to have some fun and enjoy it.

Aaron, you and your dad spend a lot of time together. It that ever a bit of a challenge?

Aaron: Sometimes as a young kid, I could be a little bit too aggressive and not listen to what the old man had to say, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve matured and come to respect his perspective. I understand how hard he’s worked and what he’s accomplished. We work extremely well together, and he’s my dad first, but my best friend second. It’s a great relationship. He’s good at things I’m not so good at, and I’m good at things he’s not. We learn from each other every day.

Greg, what’s it really like behind the scenes in the Stanfield Racing Engines shop?

Greg: If we had a reality TV show, it would be quite the show. We’re both kind of quiet, but Aaron gets a little yappy, and then we try to drag everybody into our arguments. But I’m one of those guys where if you come to me with an idea and I tell you it’s wrong, I want you to stand up for it. I don’t want these younger guys to just bow down, I want them to tell me why they think what they think.

How do you balance racing competitively in Pro Stock with taking care of your engine customers on any given weekend at the track?

Aaron: I think the busier I am, the better I drive. When I go race Pro Stock, I’m just the driver, and when I’m on the Stanfield Racing Engines side, we have total control of the racing. It’s definitely a different dynamic where you have to put the driving hat on one minute, then walk over to a customer’s car and help them achieve the next minute. I’m worn out at the end of the day, but it’s good. I think one day I’ll look back and say, “Wow, it’s crazy we were able to do everything we’ve done,” but the way my mind works, I don’t put a whole bunch of thought into balancing things. I just do it.

Greg: It’s easier for me; I’m really just there as a leaning post. Aaron has all the pressure, but he’s got a lot of young, smart people, and it’s really cool to watch them go at it.

We typically talk about a father’s influence on his son’s racing, but does that work both ways?

Greg: These cars are harder to drive now with the fuel injection, and it’s just different setups from how I raced. Aaron has helped me a lot, as far as letting me know what’s fixing to hit me. That’s nice to have instead of just being blindsided.

Aaron: I do think in some ways, he’s learned a few things from me. More than anything, I think I’ve reinvigorated his passion for motorsports and made sure he knows he still has plenty left to give, from engine building to driving. I tell him all the time, man, if you’re not racing something, you’re wasting your talent. I want to keep that passion alive in him.

