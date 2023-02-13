Connect with us

Okuhara, Brooks Named New Tuners for Bob Tasca III’s Nitro Funny Car

Veterans Todd Okuhara and Aaron Brooks have been named co-crew chiefs for Bob Tasca III’s Nitro Funny Car, Tasca Racing announced today. Both have a wealth of NHRA crew chief experience – 31 years between the two of them.

“I’m pleased to welcome Todd Okuhara and Aaron Brooks to Tasca Racing and the Ford family,” said team owner and driver Bob Tasca III. “I’ve admired Todd’s work for years and he has developed highly successful teams in both Funny Car and Top Fuel. Aaron has excelled at capitalizing upon every resource he has available to him as a tuner in all classes. Todd and Aaron have some experience working together, which has been paying dividends already as we get ready to test next week in Gainesville.” NHRA.com Video Interview with Tasca, Okuhara, Brooks

2023 marks the 30th season in professional drag racing for Okuhara. He worked for Don Schumacher Racing from 2005-22. Okuhara made his crew chief debut in 2006 with Jack Beckman in Funny Car. He served as DSR’s director of racing from 2013-22. During that time, he also tuned for Leah Pruett (2016-21) and Tony Schumacher (2022).

“I’m excited to join Tasca Racing as the co-crew chief for Bob Tasca III,” said Okuhara. “The Tasca name is synonymous with drag racing and I’m really looking forward to helping Bob continue the success he has developed over the past few seasons. It’s also going to be great working with Aaron Brooks once again. I can’t wait to get down to Florida to start testing.”

Brooks has served as a crew chief for both Funny Car and Top Fuel teams since 2009. He spent the 2022 campaign in Top Fuel tuning for Doug Foley. Brooks got his start on Don Prudhomme’s team and spent many years with Don Schumacher Racing as well.

“I couldn’t be happier to be part of this team that Bob Tasca III is building,” said Aaron Brooks. “Todd Okuhara and I have been putting our heads together over the winter to create a really consistent car for Bob this season. I’m looking forward to testing and the Gatornationals over the next month.”

Tasca enters 2023 having enjoyed his two most successful seasons in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he set a career high with three victories and finished the season third in the Nitro Funny Car standings. In 2022, Tasca collected three wins once again and ended the season in fourth place.

The 2023 NHRA season gets underway March 9-12 at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla.

