Off Road Campers Joins John Force Racing for Multi-Year Partnership

It was announced today that Off Road Campers, based in Pittsboro, Indiana, has been named John Force Racing’s latest partner. Signed on for a multi-year deal beginning in 2024, Off Road Campers (ORC) is dedicated to creating campers that excel in both comfort and durability.

“At Off Road Campers, we’re passionate about the great outdoors and all the experiences it has to offer. That makes our partnership with John Force Racing important. The team and the fans who support them share the same love for outdoor thrills and creating family memories,” said Chief Dove, COO of Off Road Campers. “I’ve known John and his team for a long time and I’m excited to be working with him for the next several years. Having his team as ambassadors for Off Road Campers is ideal for the growth of our company.”

Off Road Campers is featured on all John Force Racing race cars and will officially kick off their new partnership at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show with an appearance from John Force on February 24th from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. In addition, John Force Racing drivers will make additional appearances and participate in meet and greets with ORC guests at NHRA events.

“I’ve known Chief Dove for years. Always had a good relationship so I’m excited to officially make him and Off Road Campers part of our John Force Racing family,” said John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevy Camaro SS Funny Car and founder of John Force Racing. “We’re going to have fun working for Off Road Campers, getting to know their dealers, and introducing them to our world and our fans. It’s a natural fit, high-intensity racing across the country, and reliable, comfortable campers with all the modern conveniences. I look forward to growing this partnership for a lot of years to come.”

John Force Racing’s 2024 kicked off with the PRO Superstar Shootout February 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, where Austin Prock and the Cornwell Tools Chevy team earned the No. 1 qualifier and took home the win. Racing will continue with the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season-opening Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway March 8-10.