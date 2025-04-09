Odds Favor Brittany Force in Return to Las Vegas

On a track on which she has won more often than any other, two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force carries the colors of Graham Rahal Performance into this week’s seventh NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Energized by that sponsorship, her past success at LVMS and a four-wide resume that includes wins at both Las Vegas (2022) and Charlotte, N.C. (2016), the 38-year-old daughter of Hall of Fame driver and team owner John Force is hoping to get her first win of the new season, the 18th of her pro career.

“I’m excited about the partnership with GRP as a primary sponsor in Las Vegas and as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season,” she said. “Graham Rahal is my brother-in-law so to be teamed up with family is very meaningful to me. This is a unique way to connect Indy Car with drag racing, two motorsports that are different but similar at the same time.”

Rahal, who competes in the NTT Indy Car Series for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, founded GRP in 2017 and has expanded its scope each year. Although it began life as a custom tuning and performance parts shop, GRP today offers a battery of services for a variety of vehicles, from daily drivers to exotics.

“This partnership fires me up,” said JFR’s namesake and CEO, winner of a record 157 NHRA tour events and 16 championships. “Graham’s not just family (married the last nine years to Force’s youngest daughter, Courtney), he’s a racer, a businessman and someone who lives and breathes performance.”

Brittany shares that performance legacy as driver of the sport’s quickest and fastest Top Fuel dragster (3.623 seconds, 338.94 miles per hour), one in which she has won four times at LVMS and in which she set the current track (3.652 seconds, 338.17 mph) and event (3.697, 338.00 mph) records for time and speed.

Driving a car prepared by David Grubnic and John Collins, she also has set records for time, speed or both at 10 other tracks in the Mission Series and two weeks ago at Pomona, Calif., became just the third driver in the sport to officially reach 300 miles per hour at 660 feet.

The only woman other than Shirley Muldowney to have won a championship in either Top Fuel or Funny Car, Brittany will begin Friday’s qualifying ritual from the No. 4 position in the driver standings, trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth time in her last nine appearances at The Strip.

One of only a handful of drivers to have qualified No. 1 more than 50 times, the one-time Rookie-of-the-Year will be seeking her second No. 1 of the season and the 54th of her career.

Before trying to win a Las Vegas national event for the fourth time in four years, she first will participate in Saturday’s Mission Foods 2Fast/2Tasty Challenge with an opportunity to reverse the order of finish with Clay Millican, to whom she lost in the semifinals of the NHRA Winternationals.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2025.