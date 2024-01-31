NRC Truck Conversions/NRC Motorcoaches Named Premier Partner of PRO Superstar Shootout

NRC Motorcoaches, a leading manufacturer in custom luxury motorhomes, is proud to partner with the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage. Race officials announced today that NRC Motorcoaches has joined as a premier partner of the event that will take over Bradenton Motorsports Park February 8-10.

“We’re excited about the PRO Superstar Shootout and we feel like it’s a good market and a great avenue for us to show our products,” said NRC Motorcoaches Vice President Mike Lapp. “We’re heavily involved in drag racing, and our customer base is strong in the drag racing industry.”

NRC Motorcoaches is a custom truck conversion manufacturer that’s been providing racers their home away from home for over 30 years. Catering to its customers’ needs, NRC Motorcoaches builds its custom motorhomes from the frame rails up. Located in Middlebury, IN, NRC Truck Conversions specializes in custom layout and design, custom woodworking, and tile work, including handmade showers, tile flooring, stone countertops, and much more.

“We will have a unit on display at the event courtesy of Elite Motorsports for those interested to check out,” said Lapp.

NRC Truck Conversion has provided fully customized rigs to some of the professional racers, as well as sportsman racers who will be competing at the PRO Superstar Shootout. The invite-only event will feature the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, competing for $1.3 million.

In addition to the $250,000-to-win Top Fuel, $250,000-to-win Funny Car and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock headliners, FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock and Super Stock will also be competing at the PRO Superstar Shootout.

The fan-focused event will feature live music, with The Vindys slated to headline the PRO Superstar Shootout concert series, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.