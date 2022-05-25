Front-Engine Top Fuel Class to Join MWDRS Show at St. Louis

Connect with us

Published

The nitro-snorting, fire-belching, front-engine Top Fuel dragsters sponsored by Custom Floaters are set to come to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Il. and put on a huge show for the fans in the Midwest. This class is part of the NHRA Heritage Series, but they’ve made the decision to compete in St. Louis June 17-18 with the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service.

With help from Jim Young and Bobby McLennan, the All American Fuel Dragsters (AAFD) group is expecting to field a full 16 cars for this event. The AAFD competitors, who normally participate in quarter-mile action, will be testing their hand at eighth-mile action over the weekend, and are looking forward to all the craziness that comes along with eighth-mile combat. The class pays $5,000 to win and $2,500 to runner-up.

If you want to find out more about this heart pounding, breath snatching organization and their cars, you can head to the website at https://aafd.tv/tag/drag-racing/ or over to their YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/AAFDTOPFUEL and look for yourself. If you want to learn more about each driver, you can head over to the Mid-West Drag Racing Series site https://www.midwestdragracingseries.com/contenders/fetf/ and look at all the driver profiles as well.

Event organizers believe this will be the largest gathering of front-engine Top Fuel cars in over 20 years. The event will also feature all the classes the the Mid-West Drag Racing Series offers, including Top Alcohol Funny Car, Pro Mod, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, and Juniors.

