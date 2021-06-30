Nostalgia Racing Returning to England’s Santa Pod Raceway for 10th Annual Dragstalgia

Like the 32nd Olympic Games, the 10th Dragstalgia should have been a highlight of 2020’s sporting summer. While uncertainties yet hover over the Tokyo bash, the grand Santa Pod celebration of sixty years of British drag racing will now illuminate summer 2021 before an enthusiastic audience, albeit one still limited in accord with the Government’s ongoing pandemic protocols.

After Covid stymied 2020’s planned international participation, it will be a very British affair. Dragstalgia 10 is a vintage lifestyle weekend devoted to race cars, bikes and hot rods from a bygone era, and all the retro favourites will be here.

Nitro and methanol ‘Nostalgia’ Funny Cars and Fuel Altereds will battle for bragging rights in the popular ‘Cannonball’ format, while fast Front-Engined Dragsters contest the Slingshot Showdown. Outlaw Anglias, the Gasser Circus, the Wild Bunch (Nostalgia dragsters and altereds), Supercharged Outlaws, Nostalgia Superstockers and the Willys Wars (who would have imagined so many examples of the 1940s American brand would be extant in 21st Century Britain?) will keep the track busy all weekend.

On two wheels, there will be historic Pro Stock Bikes, while the National Sprint Association’s entry list showcases some of the motorcycles that set records and scorched the dragstrip decades ago.

And if further illumination is needed, the FireForce 3 Jet Funny Car will be on hand to light up, and smoke out, the track.

In keeping with the old-time flavour, Showmanship Trophies will reward such achievements as Best Appearing Car and Team, Best Burnout, Best Wheelstand, and Best Backup Girl or Guy.

Off-track displays include Autoglym’s Show & Shine and the National Street Rod Association’s ‘Blast From The Past’, while Hottie’s Vintage Village fills the Vintage Fair marquee with all manner of retro delectables. Along with club displays, there are the usual funfair rides, traders, bars and catering to keep the whole family occupied, fed, refreshed and entertained all weekend long.

th anniversary celebration takes place from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th July 2021 at Santa Pod Raceway, near Wellingborough (NN29 7XA). Ticket prices start at £25, and £5 for children aged 5-15, and must be booked in advance at Dragstalgia’s 10anniversary celebration takes place from Friday 9to Sunday 11July 2021 at Santa Pod Raceway, near Wellingborough (NN29 7XA). Ticket prices start at £25, and £5 for children aged 5-15, and must be booked in advance at www.santapodtickets.com or by telephoning the Box Office at 01234 782828. There will be no admission on the gate. Full event details are available online at www.santapod.co.uk/dragstalgia.php

Please note: Dragstalgia tickets will sell out, so booking now is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

