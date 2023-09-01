Nomination Form Now Open for 2023 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 List

Drag Illustrated is now accepting nominations for its 2023 30 Under 30 list, the magazine announced today. The eighth edition of the magazine’s annual 30 Under 30 issue celebrating of drag racing’s most accomplished and promising young individuals will make its debut during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in December. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 29.

“The 30 Under 30 issue is one of our biggest projects, and it’s one I’m particularly passionate about,” Nate Van Wagnen, editor-in-chief, Drag Illustrated. “I was 20 when we started the 30 Under 30 program in 2015, so I looked up to many of the honorees. They’ve gone on to do great things, like win championships, set records, move up to quicker and faster classes, make career advancements, and take on leadership positions in the sport. There was a time when I was worried that we’d run out of potential honorees to fill a completely new list each year, but the nomination process always reminds us that there are a ton of talented young people in drag racing.”

Along with a feature in the 30 Under 30 Issue, the honorees will have the opportunity to take part in a special press conference on Friday, Dec. 8 at the PRI Show at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Honorees receive a custom jacket in addition to gift cards and other prizes from 30 Under 30 program sponsors. Nearly all 30 honorees attended the 2022 30 Under 30 press conference.

Past 30 Under 30 Issue covers have featured Vincent Nobile (2015), Jonnie Lindberg (2016), LE Tonglet (2017), Blake Alexander (2018), Matt Dadas and Gage Burch (2019), and Pro Stock drivers Dallas Glenn, Kyle Koretsky, Troy Coughlin Jr., and Aaron Stanfield (2021). The 2022 cover featured Nick Isenhower, Ida Zetterström, Logan Yelton, Cody Anderson, Jasmine Salinas, and Damon Cole. Honorees have also included Brittany Force, Leah Pruett, Alex Laughlin, Justin Ashley, Hector Arana Jr., Lizzy Musi, Justin Lamb, Megan Meyer, Rachel Meyer, Johnny Pluchino, Joey Oksas, and Buddy Perkinson.

“The 30 Under 30 list is our way of rewarding the young people who choose to spend their time, money, and effort pursuing greatness in drag racing,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “We realize that hard work, passion, and dedication are not always rewarded with win lights, trophies, and big checks. Success isn’t always quantifiable in drag racing. The 30 Under 30 program recognizes those young men and women who are doing things the right way.”

The Drag Illustrated editorial team uses the nominations to learn about potential honorees from all corners of the sport. Along with on-track accomplishments, the team is looking for off-track accomplishments, goals for the future, and stories about how the nominee has contributed to the drag racing community. Nominations or votes are not counted or tracked in any way.

To nominate someone for Drag Illustrated’s 2023 30 Under 30 list, please submit your nomination here: www.dragillustrated.com/nominate.

The 2023 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 list will be unveiled during the week of the PRI Show.

