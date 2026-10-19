No Mercy 17 Brings Radial Outlaws Championship Battles to South Georgia

One of radial racing’s marquee events returns to South Georgia Motorsports Park as Duck X Productions’ Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 takes over the Valdosta, Georgia, facility Oct. 19-25. After persistent rain forced the event off its original Oct. 7-11 dates, No Mercy brings championship implications, major payouts, and the sport’s top radial racers together for a full week of competition.

No Mercy 17 is a points-paying stop on the FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series tour, putting added importance on a weekend that already carries significant weight on the radial racing calendar. Radial vs. the World headlines a class lineup that also includes Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street, and X255, along with a variety of index, no-time, and specialty categories.

One of the biggest stories in Radial vs. the World will be the return of Ken Quartuccio, who will climb back behind the wheel of his ProCharged ’69 Camaro following a six-month break from competition.

Quartuccio returns directly into a championship fight. Lyle Barnett leads the Radial vs. the World standings in Tommy Youmans’ screw-blown “Elvira” ’69 Camaro, with Quartuccio sitting behind him in the points. That sets up a potentially pivotal No Mercy weekend as Barnett looks to protect the lead and Quartuccio attempts to immediately reinsert himself into the title picture.

Barnett is also involved in another championship battle in Pro 275, where Mo Hall enters No Mercy as the points leader. Hall has established himself at the front of the category in his Fulton-powered, nitrous-fed Corvette, while Barnett is among his closest challengers in Youmans’ Harts Charged “Salvage Title” Mustang.

Limited Drag Radial has belonged to Jamie Hancock lately. Hancock arrives at SGMP with a commanding championship lead after scoring back-to-back victories in his Musi-powered, nitrous-assisted Camaro. Another strong showing at No Mercy could put him in position to further tighten his grip on the LDR title.

In X275, young standout Davey Hull holds the points lead with a solid advantage over a group of experienced contenders that includes Eric LaFerriere, Stephen Barnett and defending series champion DJ McCain. With No Mercy serving as another major points opportunity, the X275 championship race will be another one to watch throughout the week.

The full No Mercy 17 class lineup includes:

– Radial vs. the World

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– Pro 275 — $20,000 to win

– Limited Drag Radial — $10,000 to win

– X275 — $10,000 to win

– Ultra Street — $5,000 to win

– X255 — $3,000 to win

– 6.00 Index — $2,000 to win

– Open Comp — $2,000 to win

– No Billet 10.5

– Gangster X

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– N/T Outlaw 275

– ASAG (All Steel All Glass)

– N/T Pro Truck

No Mercy 17 Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Testing: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Qualifying: 5-10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

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Gates open at 8 a.m.

Testing: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Qualifying: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Two rounds of qualifying: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Final round of qualifying: 10 a.m.

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Eliminations begin at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Eliminations continue through completion.

Fans unable to make the trip to South Georgia Motorsports Park can watch No Mercy 17live on FloRacing.

This story was originally published on October 19, 2026.