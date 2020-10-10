NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival Returns to Beech Bend Raceway in 2021

It’s hailed as the greatest Ford motorsport spectacle EVER and it returns to Beech Bend Raceway Park in 2021. The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals will once again complete its season with the blowout bash known as the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival the weekend of September 30 through October 3, 2021.

The NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival combines NMRA championship drag racing, QA1 True Street, and the UPR Products Car Show together with the biggest party in the Ford world including celebrity drifting and special appearances, Grand Champion competition, autocross, legendary burnout contests, and much more. This destination event is a must-attend festival for any Ford or Mustang fan with record-breaking action and the biggest crowds.

“Our partnership with Holley has been awesome feeding off each other’s energy and excitement to bring NMRA and Holley events to another level. Holley’s been a great partner and the record-breaking attendance proves it,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals. “Beech Bend Raceway’s been NMRA’s home for over 20 years and it’s the perfect location and facility to host the biggest and baddest race on our schedule.”

NMRA kicks off its season in grandeur with the Spring Break Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park the weekend of March 4-7. The tour heads north to Atlanta Dragway (Commerce, GA) April 8-11 for the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals. The new home of the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing is World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, IL) as the team challenge continues May 13-16! In a glorious move for 2021, the NMRA Ford Nationals makes its return to the legendary Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk, OH) the weekend of June 10-13. US 131 Motorsports Park is once again on the schedule with the NMRA/NMCA Power Festival, going down July 22-25. Racers and fans have a two months to prepare for the finale at Beech Bend Raceway September 30th thru October 3rd with the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival.

