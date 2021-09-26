NMRA Releases 2022 Schedule

The NMRA Ford Nationals returns to action in 2022 with six (6) all-Ford national events through unique markets across the eastern United States. The national event series is the largest Ford motorsport show in the world hosting thousands of participants each year with championship street-car drag racing, True Street challenges, specialty shootouts, car shows, celebrity appearances, and much more.

“It was refreshing to get back to normal in 2021 after we successfully navigated through the global pandemic in 2020, and we’re excited to reveal our 2022 event schedule. Next season is consistent with our traditional schedule with the addition of Rockingham Dragway as the new home of the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals. That’s the third new host track we’ve added to the schedule in as many years,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the NMRA Ford Nationals.

The NMRA—like always—officially kicks off the season with the Spring Break Shootout, held at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The second tour stop is the legendary Rockingham Dragway, the new home of the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals in April. Prestigious World Wide Technology Raceway, just outside of St. Louis, continues to host the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing extravaganza. A month later the traveling Ford motorsport show returns once again to the world-class facility known as Summit Motorsports Park in Ohio with the Ford Performance Nationals. Then it’s back to US 131 Motorsports Park for the NMRA/NMCA Power Festival in July followed by a break leading up to the biggest, baddest, and the most over-the-top Ford event of the year, the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival. This annual festival includes the culmination of championship drag racing, street car shootouts, True Street along with professional and amateur drifting, autocross extravaganza, off-road course open to pro’s and amateurs alike, and the biggest all-Ford car show on the circuit.

For more information on the 2022 NMRA Ford Nationals, visit www.NMRAdigital.com

March 3-6, 2022

28th Annual NMRA Spring Break Shootout

Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton, FL

April 21-24, 2022

14th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals

Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, NC

May 12-15, 2022

17th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

June 9-12, 2022

22nd Annual NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

July 21-24, 2022

2nd Annual NMRA/NMCA Power Festival

US131 Motorsports Park, Martin, MI

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 2022

24th Annual NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

Beech Bend Raceway Park, Bowling Green, KY

