NMRA Releases 2021 Event Schedule

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals returns to action in 2021 with six (6) all-Ford national events through diverse markets. The national event series is the largest Ford motorsport show in the world hosting thousands of participants each year with championship drag racing, QA1 True Street challenges, specialty shootouts, UPR Products car shows, celebrity appearances, and much more.

“We closed out the 22nd season with an incredible NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic. It’s nice to have that momentum heading into 2021 for our racers, fans, and sponsors as next year’s schedule is our best yet,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals.

NMRA kicks off the season with the legendary, must-attend Spring Break Shootout, held at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The second tour stop is Atlanta Dragway for the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals in April. The prestigious World Wide Technology Raceway, just outside of St. Louis, is the new home of the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing extravaganza. It goes down in May on a weekend that holds historic value to longtime Ford drag racing fans.

A month later the traveling Ford motorsport show makes a return to the world-class facility known as Summit Motorsports Park in Ohio with the Ford Performance Nationals. Then it’s back to US 131 Motorsports Park for the NMRA/NMCA Power Festival in July followed by a break leading up to the biggest, baddest, and the most over-the-top Ford event of the year, the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival. The annual festival goes down as September closes and October opens, bringing prime weather conditions for record-breaking action on the drag strip and tire-shredding madness on the circle track.

For more information on the 2021 Holley NMRA Ford Nationals, visit www.NMRAdigital.com

2021 NMRA Schedule

March 4-7, 2021 – 27th Annual NMRA Spring Break Shootout – Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton, FL

April 8-11, 2021 – 13th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals – Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

May 13-16, 2021 – 16th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

June 10-13, 2021 – Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals – Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk OH

July 22-25, 2021 – Inaugural NMRA/NMCA Power Festival – US131 Motorsports Park, Martin MI

Sept. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021 – 23rd Annual NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival – Beech Bend Raceway Park, Bowling Green, KY

