NMRA/NMCA Revises 2020 Event Schedules

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season openers kicked off in grand style over back-to-back weekends at Bradenton Motorsports Park. However, the huge momentum from each series was stopped cold as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grasp on the United States and around the world forcing our lives to adapt to a new normal.

ProMedia Events & Publishing have made dramatic changes to the schedule to ensure the continuity of championship drag racing in both event series. The sudden change to the schedules are designed to ensure both sanctioning bodies offer the racers, sponsors, and fans a full list of events in 2020 rather than shorten the number events.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We began the year offering six championship races in each sanctioning body and we’re determined to continue that commitment despite the Coronavirus temporary shutdown,” commented Steve Wolcott, founder and CEO of ProMedia Events & Publishing. “Thanks to our incredible track partners we moved pieces around to give our country more time to recover from the pandemic and ensure a full schedule for racers, sponsors, and fans.”

Coming off the unscheduled break, the Power Festival in late May will now include both NMRA and NMCA at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Madison, IL) the weekend of May 28-31, now dubbed the Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA Power Festival presented by HPJ Performance. It offers a few more weeks for the country’s recovery. The facility and its staff are very capable of running a massive event with both NMRA and NMCA sanctioning bodies. The Ford Motorsport Nationals has been removed from the 2020 schedule and the recently postponed Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals will run on that weekend of June 25-28 at Atlanta Dragway (Commerce, GA).

The series moves to Route 66 Raceway (Joliet, IL) for the—as scheduled—Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing presented by Nickey Performance. Once again working with a valued track partner, the Bader family, the All-American Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park will host both the NMRA and NMCA championship series. The final two events on the 2020 schedules, the NMCA World Street Finals presented by Chevrolet Performance and the Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, remain unchanged and as scheduled. The NMCA season concludes at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis September 24-27 while the NMRA finale goes down at Beech Bend Raceway October 1-4.

“Over the last 19 years this company has been well-versed and experienced with operating two sanctioning bodies at one facility. Our track partners and their staffs—Chris Blair at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Kasey Coler at NHRA/Atlanta Dragway, Scott Paddock at Route 66 Raceway, and Bill Bader at Summit Motorsports Park—are excited and ready to help us run two complete championship schedules with efficiency and offer high-quality racing experience for the racers, sponsors, and fans,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at NMRA/NMCA.

Miller concluded, “Thank you to NMRA/NMCA track partners and all of our racers, fans, and sponsors for understanding these extreme changes as we adapt to these extraordinary times.”

2020 NMCA/NMRA Revised Schedule

Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA Power Festival Presented by HPJ Performance

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

May 28-31, 2020

Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals

Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

June 25-28, 2020

Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by Nickey Performance

Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

July 30 – Aug 2, 2020

NMRA/NMCA All-American Nationals

Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

August 27-30 2020

NMCA World Street Finals Presented by Chevrolet Performance

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

September 24-27, 2020

Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival

Beech Bend raceway Park, Bowling Green, KY

October 1-4, 2020

For more information on the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and its revised schedule, visit www.NMRAdigital.com. For racers, fans, and sponsors seeking more information on the NMCA Muscle Cars Nationals new schedule, visit www.NMCAdigital.com

Comments