NMRA/NMCA Power Festival at World Wide Technology Raceway Postponed

ProMedia Events & Publishing is postponing the Scoggin Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA Power Festival presented by HPJ Performance at World Wide Technology Raceway May 28-31 due to COVID-19 pandemic and current regulations.

“We are postponing the event and we are working with Chris Blair and his staff on a variety of options to make this event happen. It is no surprise what is going on in the country and how it has impacted the motorsports industry but we are very confident that we will make this event happen in 2020. We just ask for some patience from our racers, fans, and sponsors on the final date as we move some puzzle pieces around to make them fit properly,” stated Steve Wolcott, Founder and President of ProMedia Events & Publishing.

Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director shared some comments as well, “To say this situation is complicated would be an understatement. We worked with Chris Blair on a variety of plans and were prepared to pull off our national event under some extreme guideline conditions, if we were given the opportunity to do so. Unfortunately the Illinois State Guidelines just won’t allow us to facilitate an event of this size at this time. We wanted to get the word out immediately to our racers, sponsors, fans so they can adjust their travel plans accordingly.”

“World Wide Technology Raceway is working closely with local government officials and the Illinois Motorsport Coalition to re-open motorsports in the state of Illinois in a multi-phase approach,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Steve and Rollie have been great partners through the process of navigating some interesting political waters as it pertains to racing in Illinois. In order to have a successful event we need adequate time to properly promote the event. We are now just two weeks out from the scheduled date so, even if approval was granted immediately, we would be facing a tremendous battle. The NMCA and NMRA events are very important to us and we are looking forward to having a successful event sooner than later. We appreciate everyone in the racing community for their continued support through this interesting challenge.”

NMRA/NMCA would like to thank all of our racers, fans, and sponsors for their continued support and patience. The two sanctioning bodies are eager to get back to drag racing and will do so following local, state, and federal health guidelines.

The next event for the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals takes place at Atlanta Dragway (Commerce, GA) June 25-28, 2020.

For more information on the Scoggin Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA Power Festival presented by HPJ Performance at World Wide Technology Raceway, visit www.NMRAdigital.com/STL or www.NMCAdigital.com/STL

