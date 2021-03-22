NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals to Continue as Scheduled Following Atlanta Dragway Sale

The Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Presented by MAHLE Motorsport will run as-scheduled at Atlanta Dragway April 8-11, 2021. Recently the NHRA announced the sale of Atlanta Dragway, but the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals will complete its national event one last time at the historic facility.

“Come out and witness history as we help close out the legendary drag strip with one of our biggest events on the schedule. We thank Kasey Coler, Jodi Kennedy, and the rest of the Atlanta Dragway staff for their years of dedication and hard work as the host of the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals,” said Rollie Miller, National Event Director and General Manager at ProMedia Events.

The Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center All-Star Nationals Presented by MAHLE Motorsport is a special event where you can witness awesome NMRA and NMCA action the same weekend. With its close proximity to many of the South’s premier racers, Atlanta Dragway pulls in the local competitors along with NMRA and NMCA regulars, making it one of the most exciting stops on the tour. In addition to the championship drag racing categories, the NMRA and NMCA host the QA1/TorqStorm Superchargers True Street, Dodge//Mopar HEMI Shootout, NMRA/NMCA Open Comp Challenge, and the HEMI-infused Arrington Performance Quick 8 Presented by Red Line Oil special eliminator.

For more information about the final Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Presented by MAHLE Motorsport, visit www.NMRAdigital.com/GAor www.NMCAdigital.com/GA

Comments