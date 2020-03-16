NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

ProMedia Events and Publishing, parent company of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, in association with Atlanta Dragway’s parent company NHRA, have decided to postpone the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals in response to growing restrictions on group gatherings and travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Effective today the NHRA has suspended all drag racing operations for 30 days at NHRA-owned facilities and events. The NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals is hosted by an NHRA-owned facility.

“We’re disappointed but fully support NHRA officials in their decision while agreeing with the local, state, and federal guidelines regarding large group gatherings,” said Steve Wolcott, CEO and founder of ProMedia Events and Publishing. “The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped our nation and disrupted everyday life but we are excited to continue the 2020 racing season for both sanctioning bodies in May. Our next two events are in St. Louis with the first one scheduled after the CDC’s eight week recommended restrictions for the pandemic and we are confident the crisis will work itself out by then.”

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals returns May 14-16 and NMCA jumps back to action May 28-31 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison Illinois.

At the time of this writing a new date has not been made for the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals due to the quickly evolving Coronavirus pandemic. NMRA/NMCA racing officials are working diligently with the Atlanta Dragway staff to determine an appropriate date that fits both group’s schedules and one that will be convenient for the racers, fans, and sponsors.

“Special thanks goes to Kasey Coler and his staff for their support during these challenging times. It is reassuring to have dedicated partners like Atlanta Dragway and NHRA as we continue to work hard on getting back to normal life,” commented Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at NMRA/NMCA.

For NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals refund inquires and other questions, please contact the NMRA or NMCA via email at nmra@promediapub.comor nmca@promediapub.comor call 714-444-2426. For all other event information including the NMRA Gateway Rumble (May 16-18, 2020) and NMCA Power Festival (May 28-31, 2020) at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, visit www.NMRAdigital.com/STLor www.NMCAdigital.com/STL.

