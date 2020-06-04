NMRA/NMCA All-American Nationals Moves to US 131 Motorsports Park

The NMRA/NMCA All-American Nationals will be contested at US 131 Motorsports Park (Martin, MI) over the weekend of August 27-30, 2020. The change in venue is due to Summit Motorsports Park’s decision to remain closed for 2020 as they regroup and plan for a return to action in 2021.

“It has been a crazy year but one that is rewarding as we made new friends with Jason Peterson and his staff at US 131 Motorsports Park,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director for the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals. “The facility is ready for us as we bring one of most-action packed events of the year to Michigan. Not only will the NMRA and NMCA championship series and our line-up for street-legal categories be on the property, we are also hosting the Ford Performance Cobra Jet Showdown presented by Watson Racing and Chevrolet Performance COPO Camaro Shootout presented by COPO Parts Direct.”

US 131 Motorsports Park’s VP of Operations Jason Peterson said, “We are excited to host one of the top traveling series in the drag racing industry. This is a series that we have admired and tried to procure for many years.” Peterson continued, “We are thrilled to get this event, as we are competing against other major markets such as Chicago, Memphis and Indianapolis. This will be a great addition to our schedule at The Fastest Track in Michigan.”

For more information about the NMRA/NMCA All-American Nationals at US 131 Motorsports Park over the weekend of August 27-30, 2020, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/MI or www.NMRAdigital.com/MI.

