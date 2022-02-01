NMRA Announces New Mickey Thompson Grudge Test & Tune Category

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals is proud to announce the addition of Grudge Test & Tune to the Spring Break Shootout, Ford Performance Nationals, and NMRA World Finals + Holley Ford Fest. Mickey Thompson Tires has been named the title sponsor of the category.

The Mickey Thompson Tires Grudge Test & Tune is designed to be fun and the perfect class for those looking to run at certain NMRA events but don’t necessarily fit into one of the heads-up or index categories. Call out your friend or race the clock on a professionally prepared racing surface on Friday and Saturday during these select events. The boards will not be lit and competitors will get a time slip from the ET shack. The rules are simple—the vehicle must be a Ford Motor Company body, be powered by a Ford-based powerplant, and NHRA safety rules apply.

ADVERTISEMENT



The first event for the Grudge Test & Tune is the Spring Break Shootout and that happens March 4-6 at Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida). The category makes its second appearance during the Ford Performance Nationals happens June 9-12 at Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk, Ohio). The biggest and baddest Ford motorsport event of the year, the NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival is hosted at Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, Kentucky) over the weekend of September 29 through October 2, and is the final host of the Grudge Test & Tune.

“We are happy to bring Grudge Test & Tune back in 2022 due to the increased demand from our customers. This a fun way to get involved as there is no pressure to race against anyone if you don’t want to, or you can line-up a bunch of grudge races against your buddies or rivals,” said Rollie Miller, National Event Director and General Manager of the NMRA Ford Nationals. “Our goal is to get as many enthusiasts involved in NMRA as possible and this is one more opportunity to do so.”

The Mickey Thompson Grudge Test & Tune joins several specialty shootouts for 2022 and most are aimed at the highly popular street car market. SunCoast Performance 8.60 Street Race class is another new class for this season and both join True Street, TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout, Spring Break Shootout, X275 Invitational, and All-Female True Street in the specialty shootout division. For more information about these shootout classes and NMRA national events, visit www.NMRAdigital.com.

Comments