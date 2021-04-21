NMRA Announces All-Female True Street Presented by Baer Brake Systems

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals is excited to announce the addition of an All-Female True Street category to the upcoming Ohio event. Presented by Baer Brake Systems, All-Female True Street will take place during the NMRA Ford Performance Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park the weekend of June 10-13, 2021. Summit Motorsports Park is a world-class facility located in Norwalk, Ohio, and is the fourth stop of the NMRA series tour.

The All-Female True Street class follows the same format as the wildly popular QA1 True Street category with its 30-mile drive and three consecutive runs down the quarter-mile. NMRA officials will rank the lady competitors based on ET rewarding the Overall Winner, Overall Runner-Up, and the quickest average times in the 9-second, 10-second, 11-second, 12-second, 13-second, 14-second, and 15-second zones. The All-Female True Street category is open to any Mustang or Ford, car or truck, whether it’s owned by the competitor or not—so borrow a car to have fun at this one-time event!

ADVERTISEMENT



“We ran an All-Female Shootout from 2012 through 2016 and we’re thrilled to bring it back under the QA1 True Street brand of drag racing in 2021. It gives women racers of all levels a chance to have fun in NMRA with the True Street awards format,” said Steve Wolcott, founder and CEO of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals. “The Bader family and its Summit Motorsport Park staff offer the highest level of customer service in drag racing and we’re excited to add the All-Female True Street to this stop on the NMRA tour.”

All True Street rules are in effect, which requires DOT tires, a basic set of limitations to prevent full-on racecars from sneaking in, and all vehicles must be registered and insured. Visit the NMRA website or call Gene Bergstrom at 714-460-3813 for a complete rundown of rules. For more additional information on the NMRA Ford Performance Nationals visit www.NMRAdigital.com/OH.

Comments