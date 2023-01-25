Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NMCA’s 2023 Season to Blast Off In Orlando With Pro Mods & More

Published

Just west of where rockets regularly blast into space, the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals will launch its 2023 season at Orlando Speed World in Orlando, Florida. The new venue will pack the same excitement from a host of heads-up and index drag racing featuring the World’s Fastest Muscle Cars.

From the insanely quick VP Racing Lubricants Xtreme Pro Mods and high-flying Holley EFI Factory Super Cars classes to the retro-cool Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock and sealed-engine Chevrolet Performance Stock categories, there is something for every muscle car fan at NMCA events in 2023.

“After a wildly successful campaign last season, we can’t wait to kick off in March with Scoggin Dickey NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem presented by Holbrook Racing Engines,” Steve Wolcott, President and CEO of NMCA, said. “For the first time, NMCA will race at Orlando Speed World to begin the season, and we’re sure racers can’t wait to head south and warm up their tires at a venue known for hosting historic street-car races.”

Along with the full roster of NMCA heads-up and index classes, several classes will add to the excitement in 2023. The familiar TorqStorm Superchargers True Street class is joined by everything from the classic machines to the modern Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout, there is automotive excitement for all fans of Big Three muscle.

For more on the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season opener and the rest of the 2023 season, visit NMCAdigital.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.