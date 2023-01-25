NMCA’s 2023 Season to Blast Off In Orlando With Pro Mods & More

Just west of where rockets regularly blast into space, the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals will launch its 2023 season at Orlando Speed World in Orlando, Florida. The new venue will pack the same excitement from a host of heads-up and index drag racing featuring the World’s Fastest Muscle Cars.

From the insanely quick VP Racing Lubricants Xtreme Pro Mods and high-flying Holley EFI Factory Super Cars classes to the retro-cool Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock and sealed-engine Chevrolet Performance Stock categories, there is something for every muscle car fan at NMCA events in 2023.

“After a wildly successful campaign last season, we can’t wait to kick off in March with Scoggin Dickey NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem presented by Holbrook Racing Engines,” Steve Wolcott, President and CEO of NMCA, said. “For the first time, NMCA will race at Orlando Speed World to begin the season, and we’re sure racers can’t wait to head south and warm up their tires at a venue known for hosting historic street-car races.”

Along with the full roster of NMCA heads-up and index classes, several classes will add to the excitement in 2023. The familiar TorqStorm Superchargers True Street class is joined by everything from the classic machines to the modern Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout, there is automotive excitement for all fans of Big Three muscle.

For more on the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season opener and the rest of the 2023 season, visit NMCAdigital.com.