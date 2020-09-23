NMCA Returning to Summit Motorsports Park in 2021

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals is thrilled to announce the NMCA All-American Nationals is returning to Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk, Ohio) in 2021 with a five-year contract extension. The national event moves back to its regular weekend of August 26-29, 2021.

The NMCA All-American Nationals is one of the biggest stops on the NMCA tour and was moved to an alternate location in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s returning to its home for 2021 through 2025 and will also include the Chevrolet Performance COPO Camaro Shootout Presented by COPO Parts Direct and the Ford Performance Cobra Jet Showdown Presented by Watson Racing. In addition to factory drag racing shootouts there are other unique features like specialty street car categories for Dodge//Mopar Gen III Hemi Shootouts and TorqStorm Superchargers True Street.

“Our racers, sponsors, and fans enjoy going to Summit Motorsports Park, one of the premier drag race facilities in the world where the Bader family offers its guests outstanding customer service. We were thankful to find a temporary home for the All-American Nationals, however, we’re happy to bring it back to Summit Motorsports Park,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at NMCA Muscle Car Nationals.

Summit Motorsports Park’s President and owner, Bill Bader, shared his thoughts as well saying “after a heartbreaking 2020, I’m excited and proud to ink a long-term extension to host the NMCA All-American Nationals! From its humble beginnings many years ago, the event has grown to become a must attend on the Summit Motorsports Park summer calendar.”

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals begins its season in March at Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, FL) with a date to be revealed soon. The tour moves north to Commerce, Georgia at historic Atlanta Dragway for the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals April 8-11, 2021. The traveling muscle car festival makes its way to the border of the West as it stops in Madison, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis and under the shadow of the Gateway Arch for the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing May 13-16, 2021. A soon-to-be announced stop takes place in July before the tour’s fantastic return to Summit Motorsports Park with the All-American Nationals August 26-29, 2021. The season finale will happen at Lucas Oil Raceway, just outside Indianapolis in September.

