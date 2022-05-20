NMCA/NMRA to Return to World Wide Technology Raceway for 2023 and Beyond

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals signed a three-year contract with the famed World Wide Technology Raceway as it continues building its presence in the St. Louis market through 2025. Be sure to block May 4-7, 2023 on your calendar as the official date for next year’s NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing.

“Chris Blair and his staff operate a world class facility and we’re thrilled to return in 2023. We moved our Super Bowl event there in 2020—at the height of the pandemic—and it was quite obvious World Wide Technology Raceway would be this historic event’s new home,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at ProMedia Events & Publishing, the parent company of Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals.

The two leading street-legal drag racing associations recently completed the 17th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by Fuelab where all category winners walked away with a Nitto Tire Diamond Tree ring—normally reserved for series champions. Over 500 race vehicles were entered in competition and occupied positions in 26 racing categories while nearly 200 custom cars stormed the show grounds for the UPR Products Show & Shine experience. One of the major highlights of the weekend was the TorqStorm Superchargers True Street cruise around the famed NASCAR oval, which is adjacent to the drag strip, as nearly 70 vehicles performed their required street cruise on the banks of the race track.

For more information about the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals, visit www.NMRAdigital.com and for information on the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, surf over to www.NMCAdigital.com.