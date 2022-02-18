Nitto Tire $1,000 Bonus Available for NMRA/NMCA True Street, HEMI Shootout Racers in 2022

Nitto Tire is continuing its $1,000 Bonus program for competitors that compete on NT555RII drag radials in the NMCA/NMRA TorqStorm Superchargers True Street and NMCA Dodge//Mopar HEMI Shootout categories. For the third straight season Nitto Tire is offering the bonus for the 9-second, 10-second, 11-second, 12-second, 13-second, 14-second, and 15-second time zone winners.

There have been nearly 30 participants who’ve received the Nitto Tire $1,000 bonus since the program began in 2020 and it will continue through the 2022 Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals and Holley NMRA Ford Nationals event schedules.

The NT555RII drag radial was released as a better design to its popular and successful drag radial program. The NT555RII exceeds dry performance, wet traction, comfort, and quietness over the NT05R while still maintaining a 100 UTQG tread-wear rating. Nitto engineers accomplished this task through a drag race compound, reconfigured sidewall, and tread design. Harry Kong, Manager, Brand Publishing, at Nitto Tire U.S.A., said The NT555RII is a D.O.T.-compliant competition drag radial designed with additional flexibility for the weekend drag racer. Nitto currently offers 28 different sizes for 15-to-22 inch diameter wheels, check www.NittoTire.com for sizes and authorized dealers near you.

Please Note: Dodge//Mopar who double-enter into TorqStorm Superchargers True Street are only qualified to win the bonus money in Dodge//Mopar HEMI Shootout.

“Nitto Tire has supported the NMCA and NMRA for over 20 years and we’re thankful for their continued generosity towards the participants in our street divisions. They have an unwavering commitment to our sanctioning bodies and our True Street and HEMI racers benefit greatly from it,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director of the ProMedia Events & Publishing, the parent company of NMRA and NMCA.

The 2022 season begins at Bradenton Motorsports Park, first with the NMRA Spring Break Shootout March 3-6. A few weeks later the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem Presented by Holbrook Racing Engines begins its championship season at the same venue March 17-20. For more information on the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals, visit www.NMRAdigital.com.Those seeking more information on the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals should click on www.NMCAdigital.com.

