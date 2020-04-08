Nitrous Supply To Sponsor NMCA Norwalk National Event, “Pro Mod Legends” Program

Mike Thermos knows a thing or two about helping to stimulate the growth of a drag racing class. When the now-popular Pro Mod category was in its infancy, Thermos —then heading up nitrous oxide pioneer NOS—became Pro Mod’s biggest cheerleader and helped make racers like Bill Kuhlman, Scotty Cannon, Robbie Vandergriff, “Animal Jim” Feurer, Charles Carpenter and others household names. From those early days, the Pro Mod class has grown beyond everyone’s wildest expectations.

And now, some 30 years later, many stars from Pro Mod’s halcyon days will be on hand at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, to take part in a special “Pro Mod Legends” program as part of the Nitrous Supply NMRA/NMCA All-American Nationals.

Nitrous Supply, located in Huntington Beach, California, is a manufacturer of nitrous oxide systems and components, and was founded by Thermos in 2006 after his contractual obligations to his former company had ended.

After signing to take title rights sponsorship to the event Thermos said, “This will be drag racing’s premiere showcase for nitrous oxide racers. With no less than five NMCA/NMRA categories permitting nitrous, plus a gathering of Pro Mod greats, it promises to be an event like no other.”

Scheduled for August 27-30, 2020, the vast pit area at Summit Motorsports Park will contain nitrous-boosted cars running in Xtreme Pro Mod, Xtreme Street, Nitrous Pro Street, Street Outlaw and Renegade classes.

“Sponsoring the Nitrous Supply All-American Nationals is something that was a natural,” Thermos said. “Nitrous Supply has essentially been ‘under the radar’ for years, quietly developing new components and providing essential items to other nitrous kit manufacturers. But now we’re ready to step on the gas and have some fun.”

The company has developed advanced components for effectively distributing nitrous oxide, like the exclusive “Fang II” nozzle and high-capacity, lightning-fast solenoids, but also manufactures economical kits for carbureted and EFI applications that retail for under $400.

For additional information visit www.NitrousSupply.com or call Mike and his team at 714-373-1986. Nitrous Supply is located at 15552 Producer Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 and offers N2O refills on site.

