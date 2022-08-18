Connect with us

Nitrous Supply Rolls Out New Website

Nitrous Supply, Inc., a primary manufacturer of nitrous oxide system components and kits, has launched its new website: www.nitrous-supply.com. The company, founded by nitrous oxide pioneer Mike Thermos, specializes in key components —like nozzles, valves and solenoids— that can enhance the performance of any brand system.

Thermos, who has recently received a Lifetime Achievement “Wally”from NHRA for his contributions to drag racing and named to SEMA’s MPMC (Motorsports Performance Manufacturer’s Council) Hall of Fame, is universally recognized as the “Godfather of Pro Mod” for his efforts in promoting the now-popular class. He has been active in the industry for over 45 years.

In addition to its manufacturing, Nitrous Supply offers a variety of services that include nitrous system flow testing and evaluation, manifold plumbing, and N2O bottle refills at the company’s facility at 15552 Producer Lane, Huntington, Beach, CA 92649.

The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM. For personalized tech information call 714-373-1986.

