Nitrous Supply Named Title Sponsor of NMCA World Finals

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals is proud to announce Nitrous Supply as the title sponsor of the NMCA World Street Finals, which goes down September 24-27, 2020 at Lucas Oil Raceway (Brownsburg, IN). It is the fifth and final event of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season with championship hopes and dreams hanging in the balance.

“The NMCA World Street Finals always delivers an action-packed weekend with Championship and Top 10 positions on the line. Throw in favorable weather conditions for record crushing action and it will be a fitting way to end 2020,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals. “Adding Nitrous Supply as the title sponsor is a bonus, Mike Thermos and his team are legends in this segment of drag racing.”

The Nitrous Supply NMCA World Street Finals is also home to the longest running LS-based event, the Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout Presented by Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center. The traditional event adds in a few parties, several LS/LT categories, and big bonuses with LSX engine blocks for the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series participants.

Often hailed as the Godfather of Nitrous, Mike Thermos created Nitrous Supply nearly two decades ago and it offers nitrous products from bolt-on plate and EFI kits to hardcore multi-stage direct port systems. The company offers specialized services like custom plumbing, system testing, nitrous bottle refills, and a variety of components directed at the street and hardcore nitrous segments.

For more information about the Nitrous Supply NMCA World Street Finals Presented by Chevrolet Performance, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/IN.

Comments