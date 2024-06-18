Nitrous Supply Introduces Deluxe Super Hi-Flow Bottle Valve

Nitrous Supply now offers an upgrade to its popular Super Hi-Flow bottle valve that looks as good as it performs. The deluxe model of the Super Hi-Flow valve features a polished surface and premium chrome plating. On the inside are the same important features that deliver improved performance.

The 135° nitrous flow-path is superior to standard designs that have a 90° bend. Other enhancements include a 1/8 NPT gauge port and an AN-8 “racer safety port” that facilitates routing a pressure discharge outside of the vehicle. There is a 1/4 NPT port to facilitate use of a NANO type pressurized assist. A 1/2” siphon tube is standard.

Racers seeking optimum performance and safety can step up to Nitrous Supply’s exclusive Outlaw Power Valve, which is lever-actuated (instead of a screw handle) and can be attached to a pull cable to facilitate shutting off the nitrous from outside the vehicle. It also has a straight flow path and a big 5/8” siphon tube.

For additional information on the bottle valves, and other nitrous ox-ide system components, visit www.NitrousSupply.com or for personalized technical assistance call 714-373-1986. Located in Huntington Beach, California, Nitrous Supply also offers N2O bottle filling, system plumbing and other services.

This story was originally published on June 18, 2024.