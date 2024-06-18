Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nitrous Supply Introduces Deluxe Super Hi-Flow Bottle Valve

Published

Nitrous Supply now offers an upgrade to its popular Super Hi-Flow bottle valve that looks as good as it performs. The deluxe model of the Super Hi-Flow valve features a polished surface and premium chrome plating. On the inside are the same important features that deliver improved performance. 

The 135° nitrous flow-path is superior to standard designs that have a 90° bend. Other enhancements include a 1/8 NPT gauge port and an AN-8 “racer safety port” that facilitates routing a pressure discharge outside of the vehicle. There is a 1/4 NPT port to facilitate use of a NANO type pressurized assist. A 1/2” siphon tube is standard. 

Racers seeking optimum performance and safety can step up to Nitrous Supply’s exclusive Outlaw Power Valve,  which is lever-actuated (instead of a screw handle) and can be attached to a pull cable to facilitate shutting off the nitrous from outside the vehicle. It also has a straight flow path and a big 5/8” siphon tube. 

For additional information on the bottle valves, and other nitrous ox-ide system components, visit www.NitrousSupply.com or for personalized technical assistance call 714-373-1986. Located in Huntington Beach, California,  Nitrous Supply also offers N2O bottle filling, system plumbing and other services. 

This story was originally published on June 18, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.