Nitrous Express Offers Nitrous Plate System for New 7.3L Godzilla Engine
The billet aluminum nitrous plate bolts between the throttle body and intake making installation quick and easy.
Available in 2 configurations, as an integrated solenoid plate or as a high output plate with external solenoids.
Integrated solenoid systems (part # 20948-10) offer power gains from 35 to 200 extra horsepower and have the nitrous and fuel solenoids machined into the plate for clean looks and a super clean install.
High output systems (part # 20951-10) include externally mounted lightning solenoids and include jetting for 50 to 250 extra horsepower and can flow up to 400 extra horsepower with the purchase of additional jets.
- A direct-plug-in fuel line adapter to simplify installation (no need to cut your factory fuel lines).
- TPS Autolearn switch so the nitrous only activates at wide open throttle and automatically turns off when you let your foot off the accelerator.
- Stainless braided N2O line
- Master arming switch
- Relay and harness
- All necessary hardware to complete the installation.
Systems with a bottle include the new billet aluminum Lightning 500 bottle valve and stainless bottle brackets.
Fits 2011-up Ford GT Mustangs with the 5.0L 4 valve coyote engine and 2020 and newer Ford 7.3L Godzilla Gasoline applications.
