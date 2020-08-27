Nitrous Express Offers Nitrous Plate System for New 7.3L Godzilla Engine

The Nitrous Express 5.0L Coyote plates now fit the 7.3L “Godzilla” engine. These plates feature spraybarless technology for the ultimate in atomization and distribution.

The billet aluminum nitrous plate bolts between the throttle body and intake making installation quick and easy.

Available in 2 configurations, as an integrated solenoid plate or as a high output plate with external solenoids.

Integrated solenoid systems (part # 20948-10) offer power gains from 35 to 200 extra horsepower and have the nitrous and fuel solenoids machined into the plate for clean looks and a super clean install.

High output systems (part # 20951-10) include externally mounted lightning solenoids and include jetting for 50 to 250 extra horsepower and can flow up to 400 extra horsepower with the purchase of additional jets.

Systems with a bottle include the new billet aluminum Lightning 500 bottle valve and stainless bottle brackets.