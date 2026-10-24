Nitro Thunder Rocks Famoso as California Hot Rod Reunion Unleashes the Horsepower

The nitro was flowing, the slicks were smoking, and the horsepower was shaking the legendary Famoso Dragstrip on Friday as the 2026 California Hot Rod Reunion presented by Good Vibrations Motorsports came roaring to life with an explosive collection of nostalgia drag racing machinery.

From the earth-shaking thunder of Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters to the unpredictable, fire-breathing Fuel Altereds and tire-smoking Nostalgia Funny Cars, the historic quarter-mile was transformed into a horsepower playground where nitro fumes, screaming engines and clouds of burning rubber ruled the day.

Mother Nature, however, had other plans.

Rain moved into the Bakersfield area, forcing an early end to Friday’s qualifying action. The Famoso track crew battled the conditions, working to keep the racing surface ready and give competitors every opportunity to continue. Despite their efforts, the weather ultimately won the round.

However, before the rain arrived, there was plenty of horsepower unleashed on the Famoso quarter-mile.

The Nostalgia Funny Cars delivered a serious dose of nitro-fueled excitement, with their massive rear slicks pouring out clouds of smoke during burnouts before the machines staged for their high-horsepower charges downtrack.

Jimmy Kelso of Tucson, Arizona, fired the opening salvo in Nostalgia Funny Car qualifying, blasting to the No. 1 position with a 5.484-second run at 266.27 mph. Jon Capps of Las Vegas, Nevada, was right behind with a 5.557 at 262.31 mph, while Jeff Arend of La Verne, California, secured the third position with a 5.592 at 260.56 mph. Bakersfield’s Kamaka Pocock was also in the Funny Car mix, recording a 6.198-second run at 232.85 mph.

The Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters brought their own brand of ground-pounding horsepower to the historic strip. With their long wheelbases, massive rear slicks and nitro-burning engines, the front-engine dragsters delivered the sights and sounds that have made Famoso one of the most celebrated destinations in nostalgia drag racing.

Visalia’s Tyler Hester grabbed the No. 1 qualifying position with a 5.708-second blast at 256.41 mph. Pete Kaiser of Pleasant Hill followed with a 5.746-second run, while Tyler Hilton of Cincinnati, Ohio, held the third spot with a 5.802.

And then there were the Fuel Altereds.

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Few machines in drag racing deliver the outrageous combination of horsepower and attitude found in these short-wheelbase, nitro-burning monsters. With their engines hanging out in the open and massive rear tires fighting for traction, Fuel Altereds remain one of the wildest spectacles in the sport.

Greg Leahy of Chino Valley, Arizona, claimed the top qualifying position, followed by Vince Karstetter of Buckeye, Arizona, and James Day of Aliso Viejo, California.

The horsepower assault wasn’t limited to the nitro-burning machines.

The Nostalgia Eliminator categories brought another collection of powerful race cars to the Famoso starting line. Bakersfield’s Jason Barta topped Nostalgia Eliminator 1 qualifying, while Troy Moyle of Carson City, Nevada, led Nostalgia Eliminator 2. Randy Winkle Sr. of McFarland, California, secured the No. 1 qualifying position in Nostalgia Eliminator 3.

The Gas classes added plenty of tire smoke and hard-launching excitement to the program, showcasing the classic machines that remain an important part of the California Hot Rod Reunion.

Casey Treur of Santa Maria headed A/Gas qualifying, Wayne Broughton of Grapevine, Washington, led B/Gas, Dale Hicks of Goodyear, Arizona, topped C/Gas, and Jake Muriaux of Bishop, California, claimed the No. 1 spot in D/Gas.

In 7.0 Pro competition, Brad Peters of Lakeport, California, led the qualifying field.

For decades, the California Hot Rod Reunion has been more than another weekend of drag racing. It is a celebration of the machines, personalities and traditions that helped shape the sport, bringing generations of racers and fans together at one of drag racing’s most historic facilities.

The sights and sounds of front-engine dragsters, nitro-burning Funny Cars, Fuel Altereds and classic Gas machines are a reminder of why the California Hot Rod Reunion continues to hold a special place in the hearts of drag racing enthusiasts.

While Friday’s rain may have silenced the engines earlier than anyone wanted, the Famoso track crew wasn’t about to surrender without a fight. Their efforts to keep the racing surface ready reflected the determination that goes into staging an event of this magnitude.

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And the weekend is far from over.

Qualifying is scheduled to resume Saturday, October 24, at 8:15 a.m., with racers preparing to unleash another round of horsepower on the legendary Famoso quarter-mile.

But Saturday’s horsepower show won’t end when the racing stops.

Saturday night’s Nitro Revival Cacklefest promises another thunderous dose of nitro-burning excitement as vintage drag racing machines come alive, filling the evening air with the unmistakable crackle of nitro engines. It’s a celebration of the horsepower, history and mechanical madness that helped make drag racing one of the most spectacular forms of motorsports.

Mother Nature may have stolen some track time Friday, but she hasn’t shut down the California Hot Rod Reunion. The nitro is still waiting, the slicks are ready to smoke, and there’s plenty of horsepower left to unleash at Famoso Dragstrip.

This story was originally published on October 24, 2026.