Nitro Returns to Rocket City Dragway for Rocket City Extreme Top Fuel & Pro Stock Invasion

Rocket City Dragway is bringing nitro back to its track with the Rocket City Extreme Top Fuel & Pro Stock Invasion brought to you by Case IH Tractors. The inaugural event is set for May 10-11 at Rocket City Dragway in Harvest, Alabama.

At the Rocket City Extreme Top Fuel & Pro Stock Invasion, fans will have the opportunity to witness the thrill of front-end dragsters and Pro Stock cars competing in the eighth mile. The action kicks off with the qualifying rounds for the eight-card field on Friday, May 10, starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Once the field is set, racers will draw chips to determine their opponents for the main event on Saturday, May 11. The excitement begins with the “Nitro Extravaganza” intro at 4:30 p.m., followed by the first race at 6:30 p.m., then 8:30 p.m., and finally, the last race of the day at 9:45 p.m.

David Sharp, Rocket City Dragway Track Director, wants to ensure spectators that they will run the nitro and Pro Stock cars on schedule.

“We run on a timetable,” said Sharp. “If I’m going to charge a family of four to come into the track, they need to see the finals and they need to see the finals in a timely fashion.”

Formerly known as Huntsville Dragway, this historic track has a rich history in the world of drag racing. It was the site of many track records and was one of the first all-concrete tracks. In a memorable event, Top Fuel dragster pilot Clay Millican famously won the Rocket City Nationals Top Fuel race in 2005, taking home the biggest purse in Top Fuel history, a staggering $106,000. This was one of the last times a nitro car made a lap down the track, marking a significant moment in the track’s history.

“We’re excited to have nitro back at the track, and we hope the fans enjoy it too with these nostalgic cars entered to compete,” said Sharp.

Some of the names making the trip to Rocket City Dragway, which was renamed for the historical missile and rocket business in the area, are Jimmy Young, Terry Adams, who will be bringing a nostalgic Frank Iaconio Pro Stock car, plus many other racers who will be traveling from the west coast to the midwest at a chance to make the eight-car shootout.

Another fun aspect for families to look forward to at the race is the honorary crew member contest.

‘We’re basically letting kids sign up to be a crew member for a day on a nitro car,” explained Sharp. “We started taking applications, and it’s been pretty cool. We’ve got a girl that just got announced yesterday that’s been coming to track since she was four years old and hadn’t missed a year.”

Those interested in participating in the Rocket City Dragway “Top Fuel Crew” Competition can enter by sending a DM to the Rocket City Dragway Facebook page with a picture of the entrant doing something racing/car-related and 100 words or less on why they should be selected. Twelve winners will be chosen to crew during the event.

Admission to the event is $25 for one day, $40 for both days and kids under 10 are free.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2024.