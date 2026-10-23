Nitro, Noise and Nostalgia: California Hot Rod Reunion Fires Up at Famoso

The unmistakable thunder of nitro-burning engines returned to Famoso Dragstrip Thursday, Oct. 22, as the California Hot Rod Reunion came roaring to life with a day of testing ahead of Friday’s opening qualifying sessions.

With favorable weather conditions and the rain holding off, racers wasted little time putting horsepower to the pavement. From tire-smoking burnouts to wheels-up launches, Thursday’s testing offered an early taste of the horsepower and excitement awaiting fans at one of nostalgia drag racing’s premier gatherings.

The Nostalgia Funny Cars brought their signature combination of tire smoke, nitro fumes and raw horsepower to the legendary Famoso quarter-mile. Smoky burnouts and wheels-up launches provided plenty of excitement as teams prepared their machines for the weekend’s competition.

The Fuel Altereds added their own brand of excitement, unleashing smoky burnouts from some of drag racing’s wildest machines. The Gas classes also joined the action, filling the air with tire smoke as competitors put their horsepower to the test.

But Thursday was only the warm-up.

Friday’s action kicks off at 8:15 a.m. with qualifying across 17 drag racing classes. Headlining the weekend are the ground-pounding Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters, nitro-burning Nostalgia Funny Cars and AA/Fuel Altereds, along with a full lineup of Gas and other nostalgia racing categories.

And the California Hot Rod Reunion is about much more than what happens between the guardrails.

The legendary Cacklefest, one of the event’s most anticipated traditions, will bring the sights, sounds and unmistakable aroma of nitro-burning drag racing history to life. A car show, vendor midway and swap meet round out a weekend dedicated to the machines, personalities and traditions that helped build the sport.

For racers and fans alike, Famoso Dragstrip remains a special place where drag racing’s past and present come together in a celebration of horsepower.

Thursday’s testing provided the opening soundtrack. Now, with qualifying ready to begin, it’s time to turn up the nitro and let the horsepower do the talking!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on October 23, 2026.