Nitro Chaos Expands to Four-Event Championship Points Series in 2023

Funny Car Chaos creators Chris and Tera Graves have announced the expansion of their Nitro Chaos events to a four-race points series for the 2023 season. Nitro Chaos matches Funny Car Chaos with its rules-free approach, allowing any engine combination or car style. Well, there is one rule: you must run a minimum of 80%+ nitromethane. That’s it. Funny Cars, Fuel Altereds, Pro Mods and dragsters of all kinds compete heads-up in ‘A’ and ‘B’ fields of eight qualified cars for guaranteed purses of $34,000 and up.

This concept is a combined effort with Gerald Kramer and Iowa’s Eddyville Raceway Park, where the first event was held in July of 2021. Top Fuel star Scott Palmer won the elite ‘A’ Field and reset both ends of the track record at the inaugural event.

In 2022, additional ‘A’ field event wins were tallied by Outlaw Fuel Altered champion Jody Austin and world champion A/Fuel Dragster pilot Megan Meyer. ‘B’ field wins have gone to Mike Minick in the “Chi-Town Hustler” fuel flopper, Brian Inouye in the “Frantic Fueler” front-engine dragster and Dave Gallegos in the “Nitro Clown” Funny Car. The Graves’ see the potential for Nitro Chaos to grow equivalently to their wildly popular Funny Car Chaos series.

“Nitro Chaos is plain and simply, bad ass,” Chris Graves said. “It’s nothing but heads-up, run whatcha’ brung nitro drag racing. For us nitro junkies, this is the holy grail. Most of these cars are running on well over 90%, doing big, smokey burnouts. The pipes hit hard, the cars all have names, the drivers are easy to access, the pits are full of fuel burners. It’s two days of absolute heaven for all of us that crave the raw power and enticing aroma of nitromethane.”

It was recently announced that Nitro Chaos is welcoming a new host venue in Cincinnati, Ohio’s Edgewater Sports Park on April 28-29. This new event will the kick off the inaugural Nitro Chaos Championship Series. The next stop is ‘back home’ to Eddyville Raceway Park in Iowa where for the first time, Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos will be held in conjunction on the same weekend. Yes, you are seeing that correctly, both shows on the same weekend for the price of one ticket. This Chaos double down event is set for May 26-27.

Mo-Kan Dragway is the spot for the third Nitro Chaos event of 2023 on July 14-15. The series made its first appearance at Mo-Kan this past July in celebration of the track’s 60th birthday where none other than “Big Daddy” Don Garlits himself served as grand marshal. Finally, the highly anticipated Nitro Chaos Championship Finals will be held September 22-23 at another new host facility, Oklahoma’s Thunder Valley Raceway Park just outside Oklahoma City.

“Adding two new venues next season is very exciting,” Graves said. “I hope to see several first-time Nitro Chaos racers join the fun in Ohio to kick things off. We hope that turning this into a points series, paying a top five points fund at the end of the year and crowning an inaugural Nitro Chaos champion will entice teams to commit to the four-event points chase. It’s an exciting next step for Nitro Chaos and the racers. We are currently seeking marketing partners to fund the points program and welcome anyone who’d like to get involved in our first ever points season.”

Four races. Eighty percent minimum nitro in the tank. One series champion. It’s Nitro Chaos and it’s hopefully coming to a dragstrip near you in 2023. If not, this is absolutely road trip worthy drag racing entertainment. All four events will also be live streaming at www.floracing.com. Find out more at www.nitrochaos.com.

