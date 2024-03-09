Nitro Chaos Expands to 24 Qualifiers at Texas Motorplex Season Opener

Things are getting chaotic as the rapidly approaching season opener of the DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Championship tour nears. It’s a Texas-sized Chaos double down as the Nitro Chaos teams will share the stage at the biggest funny car race in the world, the 4th Annual Lonestar Forklift Funny Car Chaos Classic presented by Vertex Roofers on April 4-6th at the one and only Texas Motorplex. With over seventy Chaos teams pre-entered, including over 25 teams registered for Nitro Chaos, the pressure is on to expand the main event from a sixteen to a twenty-four-car field. This gives eight more teams a category to race in and, of course, brings more feature cars to the main event for the spectators.

Nitro Chaos and the Texas Motorplex are very excited to announce that with support from Dunn Off-Set Mag Drives, Stamps Family Farms, Best of Texas BBQ Sauce and the Texas Motorplex, this is now the biggest Nitro Chaos event in history, qualifying twenty-four cars for the first time ever. Not two eight-car fields, but now three eight-car fields will be contested and paying out a guaranteed purse of $45,000+ across the A-B-C fields. Stack that atop the 32-car Funny Car Chaos field, and your total first-round main event will now include fifty-six Chaos teams, and the event will pay out over $88,000-plus to grassroots funny car and nitro teams traveling to the event from coast to coast.

Dunn Off-Set Mag Drives was recently acquired by Allen Meyer of Meyer Enterprises in Denton, Texas, and all manufacturing is done in-house with distribution through AlkyDigger, RBS Superchargers, and Good Vibrations Motorsports. Dunn offers three-inch-through-10-inch off-set in a single magneto setup and an off-set dual drive unit that has been the standard in Top Fuel and Funny Car. Other items include the Dunn Cross Drive that attaches to the drive shaft for the magneto, billet band clamps for securing the mag in place, and a billet distributor head for electronic ignition. Learn more at www.dunnmagdrives.com.

Steve Stamps of Stamps Family Farms is simply a huge fan of all things Chaos and a regular supporter of the racers in both Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos. It is a very impressive thing to have such great support from the fans of CHAOS and Steve is a great example of that. The Chaos series’ and racers would like to thank him for his support.

Best of Texas BBQ Sauce is just that, the best in Texas! John Hale’s brand has been a big supporter of the Chaos since its inception. Hale will be returning to Funny Car Chaos competition at the Funny Car Chaos Classic behind the wheel of Paul Gordon’s “Red Baron” nitro funny car. Race fans can stop by the pit and get their very own jar of Best of Texas BBQ Sauce or visit www.bestoftexasbbqsauce.com to order online.

The place where speed was born, Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex, is the spot for the highly anticipated CHAOS season openers. The action doesn’t stop after the final rounds of Chaos as two more days of fun-filled entertainment on Sunday and Monday are on tap as the all-new Camp Cosmico will bring tons of excitement all leading up to the total solar eclipse that is set to travel directly across the Texas Motorplex on Monday, April 8th. Get all the latest info, tickets and more at www.texasmotorplex.com and www.campcosmico.com.