‘Nitro Chaos’ Doubles Down for 2022

Following the success of the inaugural Twisted Shifterz Nitro Chaos event held July 30-31 at Iowa’s Eddyville Raceway Park, event promoter Chris Graves has announced the return of the all-nitro extravaganza to Eddyville on June 3-4, 2022. In addition, a second event has been added to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Mo-Kan Dragway in Asbury, Missouri, on July 15-16, 2022.

The first edition of Nitro Chaos delivered a thrilling two-day nitro fest led by Scott Palmer, who obliterated the Eddyville Raceway Park track record with a 3.21 at 265 mph in his Top Fuel dragster. The previous track record was held by Tommy Johnson Jr’s Top Fuel dragster set in a match race in 1997. Palmer went on to win the Spell Paving Services ‘A’ Field $10,000 prize, defeating Roger Lechtenburg in the “Nitro Madness” AA/Fuel Altered. Mike Minick in the famed “Chi-Town Hustler” N/FC took home top honors and $5,000 winner’s purse in the Wulff Pumps ‘B’ Field by defeating the injected front-engine “Beedy & Malloy” dragster driven by Dave Brown.

Following the format of the fan-favorite Funny Car Chaos series, Nitro Chaos has zero rules in regard to engine combination or car style with emphasis on the “run whatcha’ brung” and have fun doing it motto. The only rule, you must have a minimum of 80% nitromethane in the fuel tank. A wild combination of Funny Cars, Fuel Altereds and dragsters of all kinds attended the event and provided an exhilarating display of nitro-powered, heads-up drag racing for the capacity crowd in Iowa.

“This event had been on paper for a few years, but with lack of time to give it my full attention, just hadn’t been put together,” Graves said. “Gerald Kramer gave me a call with a similar idea, so I sent him what I had. It was just a few minutes later we agreed to give it a go. Eddyville is in my opinion one of the nicest eighth-mile facilities in the country and perfect venue for shows like Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos. It was an easy decision to partner with Gerald and his team, who deliver a well-maintained facility and professional staff, which makes the execution of an event a very pleasant effort from my shoes. We had an absolute blast, the feedback from both racers and fans was fantastic. That’s who we do this for, the racers and the fans.

“We are extremely excited to add a second Nitro Chaos event next year at another of my favorite venues, Mo-Kan Dragway,” Graves added. “Owner Carl Blanton has made many improvements recently and the Nitro Chaos racers will bring plenty of cackle to this special event.”

Nitro lovers can look forward to a double dose of Nitro Chaos in 2022 with the return to Eddyville in early June, then a second event to be held in mid-July celebrating an impressive 60th Anniversary of Mo-Kan Dragway. With the first one in the books, the anticipation for Nitro Chaos 2022 is high and these dates need to be on the calendar for any nitro junkie looking for some fun at the dragstrip! Find out more at www.nitrochaos.com.

