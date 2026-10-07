Nitro Chaos Announces Guaranteed $10,000 To Win In 2027

In a major series announcement made at the final event of 2026 at Cordova Dragway, the DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos series owners Chris and Tera Graves proudly made it public that the 2027 RBS Superchargers ‘A’ Field category will pay a series high $10,000 to win at each event next season. This exciting payout increase is being made possible by continued support from Dean Dubbin at DMP Awnings, combined with new marketing partnerships with Jon Brook of Grand Prix Auto Sports Center and Fred Spell of Spell Paving.

“We are very thankful to have the support from DMP Awnings, Grand Prix Auto Sports Center and Spell Paving to guarantee five figures to win each event next season,” said Chris Graves. “Not only that, but all ‘A’ Field payout positions are also increasing along with a strategic format change to help ensure we can keep our very supportive racers running for solid payouts. The rising nitromethane and diesel prices are a big challenge for our grassroots teams. We will continue to do everything we can to offer the best payouts possible and the most fun and exciting place to race these outlaw nitro burners in the country.”

The 2027 Nitro Chaos series plans to host five events and qualify a unique twelve-car main event with the quickest eight teams on the property competing in the RBS Superchargers ‘A’ Field and the number nine through twelve qualifiers competing in the CP-Carrillo ‘B’ Field for a total per event purse guaranteed at $36,750. This is the highest available single event nitro payout available in the sport of drag racing outside the NHRA professional categories. Additionally, the top five points finishers in 2027 will also claim their share of the DMP Awnings points championship fund at the end of the season.

The Nitro Chaos series debuted in 2021 with a single event, and like its sister series, Funny Car Chaos, took only one additional exhibition season to bloom into a nationally touring points series. With a true ‘run whatcha’ brung’ format, any nitro burner with 80%+ in the tank and the engine in front of the driver is welcome to compete at Nitro Chaos. Since its inception, an impressive eighty-eight different drivers have earned points in the series.

The DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos series presented by Grand Prix Auto Sports Center and Spell Paving would like to also thank RBS Superchargers, CP-Carrillo, Laris Motorsports Insurance, Driven Racing Oil, Twisted Shifters, 360-Steel, Dove Fuels, Taylor Motorsports Products, RM Race Trailer, Pro Things, Star Racer Belts, Carter-Maxwell, McKinney Motorsports and Racing Junk for their support of the series. For more information, and to view the soon to be announced 2027 event schedule, keep an eye on www.nitrochaos.com and we’ll see you…at the CHAOS!

This story was originally published on October 7, 2026.