Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nick Cline Wins Mad Dawg Finale at Farmington; Chevy Floyd Wins Points Title

Published

Greg Burrow photos

Anytime the conversation involves fast doorslammer racing, particularly Top Sportsman, there are events all over the country. Just check out the entry list at a PDRA national event and there will usually be 70-plus door cars with varying powerplant combinations from nitrous to blower to ProCharger, all of which are competitive and fast.

Such is the series of events at Winston Salem, North Carolina’s Farmington Dragway, home of the Mad Dawg 4.50 series of six events throughout the year. The 2022 season was just the fourth year for the series and it did not disappoint. As you can imagine, the idea behind the race is to qualify as close to a 4.50 E.T. as possible, then defeat your opponent with an E.T. not quicker than 4.50. So, is it competitive, you ask? Incredibly. Qualifying is usually as close as a tenth of a second. And then they race.

Tim West

As the final race was taking shape, points went as follows: Chevy Floyd with one event win in first, and Kevin Carpenter, also with one event win, in second. Then came last year’s second in points, Tim West, winner of two events, in third. Fourth was the 2021 champ, Chad Tilley. During the four races leading up to the finale, no less than 12 competitors had entered and competed in the series.

With anything being possible, the points title was between these four with Tilley being a long shot. As there were nine cars present, someone had a bye every round, the second round going to Kevin Carpenter’s team car, driven by Kelli Martin. Nick Cline defeated Shane Westmoreland, setting the stage for the race that would determine the 2022 points champ. With Carpenter losing first round, the title came down between two cars built by Tommy Mauney, but totally different powerplant combinations. Floyd’s supercharged ’63 Corvette, called “Lil’ Red,” lined up against the similar but nitrous-powered ’63 Corvette of Asheville’s Tim West. Floyd used a .008 holeshot to defeat West and advance to the final against Nick Cline with the points title. The final was all Cline, though, as Floyd turned on the red light, giving the event win to Mooresville, North Carolina’s Cline.

Nick Cline

In winning the points title, Floyd is quick to point out that he has won races in several disciplines, but that a points title is the ultimate goal. With this honor, the news came that young Mr. Floyd is in the running for a prestigious 30 Under 30 award from Drag Illustrated. The winners will be announced the Monday before PRI. Good luck.

Chevy Floyd

Also quick to point out all the people who help him along the way, Floyd starts by thanking his mom, Candy, and dad, Keith, for all the help and guidance through the years. Also important is Freddie Turza at VP Racing Fuels, who ended up being a surprise neighbor in Lexington, North Carolina. Along for the ride is Jennifer Beck at Coble Enterprises, Hedgecock Building Supply, Charles Terrell’s TRI, TKM Performance’s Kevin Mullins, TM Race Cars’ Tommy Mauney, Shane Decker, Mark Joyce, Mark Medlin, David Kinley, and Shane Decker. Also a big thanks goes out to Darrell Collins and Glenn Ferguson for explaining the importance of being comfortable in the race car, help that Floyd believes was a huge part of his success this season.

An exciting season, to be sure, and should be a drawing card for potential series sponsors, particularly with Farmington Dragway being in line for monies from the state of North Carolina for some much-needed upgrades to the facility. Hope to see all of you in 2023.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.