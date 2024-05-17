Nick and Devin Isenhower join the Right Trailers Motorsports Team

Right Trailers Nationwide, an authorized dealership for the leading trailer brands and parts in North America, is delighted to announce two new sponsored drivers to its motorsports team – the Isenhower brothers.

Both 30 Under 30 alumni, Nick and Devin Isenhower have drag raced together since they were nine and 11 years old, starting in junior dragsters. For the last several years they have focused on National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) sportsman drag racing in the super comp class where they have collectively won eight championship titles and three U.S. National wins.

“While I have only raced against Devin once, I have observed both the professionalism and love of the sport that the Isenhower family brings to each race they attend. The Isenhower brothers are well-known in NHRA drag racing and having them on the Right Trailers team will further the strong roots we have planted in NHRA sportsman drag racing. Their Midwest homebase will provide inroads to new customers for Right Trailers on new trailers and Renegade motorhomes,” said Michael Scott, President of Right Trailers Nationwide.

“We are most excited about joining Right Trailers as it presents us the opportunity to collaborate with a company that recognizes the importance of the sportsman drag racer,” said the Isenhower brothers.

The brothers shared that racing alongside, and at times, against each other has only made their connection and racing stronger. “We’ve both grown to be very competitive with one another, on and off the track. We’re constantly pushing one another to better each other, which has only helped to improve our bond as brothers. Over the past 17 years, we have spent nearly every summer weekend together at the track. We’ve built a family bond and memories that none of us would give back. It’s played a huge part in how close of a family we are today,” said the brothers.

“Bringing Nick and Devin into our family and knowing they are family – brothers at that, speak volumes of how family-oriented the Right Trailers’ brand and our motorsports team is. They are both accomplished racers and we look forward to their continued success while part of our team,” shared Scott.

“Partnering with such a respected company is a source of great pride for us. We are excited to represent Right Trailers and contribute to its continued success,” said the brothers.

Right Trailers is excited to welcome both Nick and Devin to the team. The brothers will debut the Right Trailers livery this weekend at the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19, 2024 in Elwood, IL.

This story was originally published on May 17, 2024.

