NHRA World Champ Ron Capps Joins 2023 Drag Racing Sponsorship Summit as Featured Panelist

Three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion and team owner Ron Capps is proud to join the upcoming 2023 Drag Racing Sponsorship Summit as a featured guest. Hosted by motorsports marketing guru Alex Striler, the virtual event will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 4 – 7 p.m. PT via Zoom.



The purpose of the summit is to provide attendees with the tools and lesser-known tips and tricks for attracting and retaining potential partners. Summit guests will learn how to network and close deals, create value for their partners, and learn the ins and outs of a successful activation.



In addition to Striler, summit attendees will have the opportunity to learn from a 17-person guest panel comprised of racers, leading motorsports industry experts, and decision-makers from various endemic brands, providing attendees the rare opportunity to hear directly from the source as to what potential sponsors look for when deciding how and where to allocate their marketing dollars.



Now in his 29th season as a professional driver, Capps is acutely aware of the importance of retaining meaningful partnerships. He has spent the last 15 years representing NAPA Auto Parts and credits his long-term relationship with the brand for allowing him to make the leap from hired driver to NHRA team owner. NAPA joined Capps in his new venture, and continues to serve as the principal backer of his Ron Capps Motorsports team, now in its sophomore season.



“Very, very rarely do you get this many talented people within the motorsports arena – in both marketing and sponsorship, as well as activation, and have the opportunity to learn everything it takes to be successful in not only getting a sponsor, but keeping a sponsor,” said Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra. “So, what Alex has done is tremendous for drag racing. I’ve been a fan of the summits he’s done before for other series, and I’m glad he’s now hosting one for drag racers.”



For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2023 Drag Racing Sponsorship Summit on March 28, please visit Capps.DragRacingSummit.com.