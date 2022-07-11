NHRA Top Fuel Driver Jordan Vandergriff to Star in Latest Season of ‘Bachelorette’

After being previously announced as a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette, NHRA Top Fuel driver Jordan Vandergriff will be part of the season debut on Monday as the reality show kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Part of Bachelor Nation, The Bachelorette is a reality television show where a group of men (in this season, that includes 32) compete to capture the heart of the Bachelorette. At the start of the season, there are one-on-one dates, group dates, and roses handed out weekly to weed out the love interests based on their connection with the Bachelorette. As the season goes on and deeper bonds are made, there’s more of the same, except the stakes are a bit higher. The season usually ends in a proposal and engagement, aside from the few that have ended in heartbreak.

What makes this season of The Bachelorette unique is that there will be two of them, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia, who were both contestants on the most recent season of The Bachelor (same premise as The Bachelorette), with Bachelor Clayton Echard, and were part of the final three.

Vandergriff is a young standout in the Top Fuel ranks, making his debut in the 11,000-horsepower class in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series during the 2019 season. He raced 11 events during his rookie year, advancing to the semifinals in Phoenix and his first final round in Dallas.

Entertainment Weekly shared a sneak peek of the new season, featuring a clip of Vandergriff and Recchia getting one-on-one time on night one, where he shows off his Top Fuel dragster and shares some insight into who he is and expresses his interest in her. You can watch it here.

NHRA and Bachelor Nation fans have also expressed excitement about Vandergriff joining this season, exclaiming things like, “I’d give you all my roses,” “I can’t wait! From seeing you on the racetrack to this,” and “My husband and I are stoked to see a drag racer in The Bachelorette.”

The Bachelorette premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will air every Monday in the same time slot until the season ends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.