Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NHRA to Begin Search for New Series Sponsor as Camping World Set to Exit

Published

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) will soon need to adjust its racing landscape as Camping World, the current title sponsor, has decided not to renew its agreement with the drag racing governing body.

Jeffrey Young, NHRA’s vice-president of marketing and communications, confirmed this significant development during the Gerber Glass and Collision Route 66 Nationals at Joliet, Illinois. Young explained, “Our contract with Camping World expires at the end of next season. They’ve informed us that they will not renew the agreement at the end of 2024, choosing to invest that money in their employees instead.”

In 2020, Camping World took over the reins from Coca-Cola, serving as the sponsor for the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle programs. Their bold commitment to the NHRA and enthusiastic engagement with fans, notably through social media channels led by CEO Marcus Lemonis, reinvigorated the NHRA racer and fanbase. Lemonis was a hero amongst the NHRA faithful, though the opportunity was quite obviously a value-driven endeavor for Camping World.

However, the upcoming shift doesn’t dampen the spirits of NHRA officials. “Our team is already out there looking for a new sponsor. They’re engaged in several promising conversations and we’re optimistic about the future,” Young continued.

Despite the impending departure of Camping World, the NHRA maintains a positive outlook, expressing gratitude for their support and collaboration. “We’re still working closely with Camping World this year to fulfill our contractual obligations. We continue to acknowledge them as the great partner they have been,” Young concluded.

As for the timing of an official announcement about a new title sponsor, Young did not provide specifics but assured that the fans and the racing community can expect an update soon.

The coming months are sure to bring anticipation as the NHRA pitches to potential new partners. The change also brings an opportunity for a new brand to become a significant part of the exciting and ever-evolving world of NHRA drag racing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.