NHRA to Begin Search for New Series Sponsor as Camping World Set to Exit

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) will soon need to adjust its racing landscape as Camping World, the current title sponsor, has decided not to renew its agreement with the drag racing governing body.

Jeffrey Young, NHRA’s vice-president of marketing and communications, confirmed this significant development during the Gerber Glass and Collision Route 66 Nationals at Joliet, Illinois. Young explained, “Our contract with Camping World expires at the end of next season. They’ve informed us that they will not renew the agreement at the end of 2024, choosing to invest that money in their employees instead.”

In 2020, Camping World took over the reins from Coca-Cola, serving as the sponsor for the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle programs. Their bold commitment to the NHRA and enthusiastic engagement with fans, notably through social media channels led by CEO Marcus Lemonis, reinvigorated the NHRA racer and fanbase. Lemonis was a hero amongst the NHRA faithful, though the opportunity was quite obviously a value-driven endeavor for Camping World.

However, the upcoming shift doesn’t dampen the spirits of NHRA officials. “Our team is already out there looking for a new sponsor. They’re engaged in several promising conversations and we’re optimistic about the future,” Young continued.

Despite the impending departure of Camping World, the NHRA maintains a positive outlook, expressing gratitude for their support and collaboration. “We’re still working closely with Camping World this year to fulfill our contractual obligations. We continue to acknowledge them as the great partner they have been,” Young concluded.

As for the timing of an official announcement about a new title sponsor, Young did not provide specifics but assured that the fans and the racing community can expect an update soon.

The coming months are sure to bring anticipation as the NHRA pitches to potential new partners. The change also brings an opportunity for a new brand to become a significant part of the exciting and ever-evolving world of NHRA drag racing.

