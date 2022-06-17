NHRA: Speed For All Video Game Set for August Release

Packed With Elite Sponsorships: Earn backing from sponsors like Goodyear, Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil and more to fuel your next victory.

Thrilling Career Mode: Let your competitive instinct burn in single-player career mode. You’ll balance team management, R&D, tuning and vehicle customization across multiple seasons.

Asynchronous Online Multiplayer Leaderboards: Charge your competitive side by challenging others to beat your best times.

Battle Your Friends: Take on all challengers with intense local split-screen multiplayer action (available only on PlayStation and Xbox).

The most dedicated NHRA fans will be able to grab the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of NHRA: Speed For All, available to purchase later this summer exclusively via digital download on the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop and Steam for $59.99 and $79.99, respectively. These special editions are packed with both the base game and additional, specially designed vehicle models, driver suits, vehicle haulers and parachutes. The Deluxe Edition also comes loaded with the bonus John Force Racing Pack, putting players in control of legendary racer John Force’s team. The Ultimate Edition ups the ante featuring everything in the Deluxe Edition plus the Battle Ready Pack, Moonshot Pack, Electro Blitz Pack and Nitro Fire Pack*.

For more information on NHRA: Speed For All, visit NHRAvideogame.com.

*The Battle Ready Pack, Moonshot Pack, Electro Blitz Pack and Nitro Fire Pack are available only in the Ultimate Edition of the game.