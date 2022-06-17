NHRA: Speed For All Video Game Set for August Release

NHRA: Speed For All, the definitive drag racing video game based on the world’s largest auto racing organization, will be released on Aug. 26, 2022, for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is available to pre-order now at major retailers for $49.99.
NHRA: Speed For All is the most authentic NHRA game ever, fully immersing you in the genuine teams, tracks, vehicles, tuning and strategies of this fiercely competitive motorsport. Strap into the driver’s seat across a range of exciting game modes in your quest to become the ultimate drag racing champion.
Key Game Features:
- 5 NHRA Vehicle Classes: Build, race and prove your skills in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Mod and Super Modified varieties of drag racing classes and vehicles.
- 38 NHRA Drivers: Choose from the sport’s top rivals, including Brittany Force, Antron Brown, John Force, Steve Torrence, Erica Enders, Greg Anderson, Ron Capps and many more!
- Real-World NHRA Tracks: Compete for glory on official NHRA dragways like Bristol Dragway, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, zMax Dragway in Charlotte, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona and more.
- Physics-Based Gameplay: Experience the authentic speed, depth and feel of real championship drag racing.
- Packed With Elite Sponsorships: Earn backing from sponsors like Goodyear, Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil and more to fuel your next victory.
- Thrilling Career Mode: Let your competitive instinct burn in single-player career mode. You’ll balance team management, R&D, tuning and vehicle customization across multiple seasons.
- Asynchronous Online Multiplayer Leaderboards: Charge your competitive side by challenging others to beat your best times.
- Battle Your Friends: Take on all challengers with intense local split-screen multiplayer action (available only on PlayStation and Xbox).
The most dedicated NHRA fans will be able to grab the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of NHRA: Speed For All, available to purchase later this summer exclusively via digital download on the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop and Steam for $59.99 and $79.99, respectively. These special editions are packed with both the base game and additional, specially designed vehicle models, driver suits, vehicle haulers and parachutes. The Deluxe Edition also comes loaded with the bonus John Force Racing Pack, putting players in control of legendary racer John Force’s team. The Ultimate Edition ups the ante featuring everything in the Deluxe Edition plus the Battle Ready Pack, Moonshot Pack, Electro Blitz Pack and Nitro Fire Pack*.
For more information on NHRA: Speed For All, visit NHRAvideogame.com.
*The Battle Ready Pack, Moonshot Pack, Electro Blitz Pack and Nitro Fire Pack are available only in the Ultimate Edition of the game.