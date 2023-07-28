NHRA Set To Add New Flying H Dragstrip, Kansas City Market to 2024 National Event Schedule

NHRA officials have announced that the new Flying H Dragstrip in the Kansas City area will be included in the upcoming NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national event schedule for the 2024 season.

Alongside this groundbreaking announcement, NHRA officials and Heartland Motorsports Park jointly declared that the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor, scheduled from August 11 to 13, will be the final event hosted at the facility. Heartland Motorsports Park, an iconic venue for NHRA national events since 1989, will be closing its doors due to an ongoing tax and land dispute with Shawnee County.

In response to this change, NHRA President Glen Cromwell expressed gratitude to Chris Payne and his team for their unwavering support of NHRA drag racing over the years at Heartland Motorsports Park. He also acknowledged the significance of embracing new opportunities and experiences. Cromwell stated, “As one door closes, another opens, and we are looking forward to the great opportunity of racing in the Kansas City area at a brand-new facility. Scott Higgs and his team are building a fantastic new track at Flying H Dragstrip, and we are excited to have our first event there in 2024 and create a wealth of new memories in the area.”

Heartland Motorsports Park Owner Chris Payne conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the longstanding partnership with NHRA and its dedicated racers and fans who have frequented the venue throughout the years. Payne stated, “Because of the actions by Shawnee County, unfortunately, this will be the last national event at Heartland Motorsports Park. We look forward to completing the 2023 season as well.”

Flying H Dragstrip, located in Odessa, Missouri, just outside of Kansas City, has been under construction since May and is expected to be completed by October. It recently became a part of the NHRA Member Track Network, and upon completion, it will offer top-tier amenities and stand as a premier dragstrip in the Kansas City area. The quarter-mile Flying H Dragstrip is situated at I-70 Motorsports Park.

Scott Higgs, who purchased the property in March 2023 with a vision of incorporating the dragstrip into I-70 Motorsports Park, expressed his excitement at the prospect of hosting an NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event in 2024. Higgs shared, “Everyone at Flying H Dragstrip was thrilled to join the NHRA Member Track Network earlier this year and to have a National Event during our first full year of operation is going to be incredible. We’ve been dedicated to building a great facility with great people and a strong family environment. It’s been a lot of work, but our team is committed to building a top-notch facility at Flying H Dragstrip and making it a memorable weekend for the race teams, fans, and partners.”

As a chapter of drag racing history concludes in Topeka, NHRA and Topeka, track officials extend an invitation to racers and fans to participate in the last Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Heartland Motorsports Park, fondly known as “House of Speed,” has witnessed a rich history since hosting its first national event, with several record runs taking place on its hallowed grounds. Notably, racing legend John Force, with an astounding ten victories at the track, will be among the contenders vying for triumph in the final race at Topeka.

NHRA President Glen Cromwell highlighted, “This year’s Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor will be a memorable celebration of more than 30 years of NHRA drag racing at the facility. There have been many great moments at Topeka over the years, and we know this upcoming final race weekend will be one fans won’t want to miss.”

To purchase tickets to the 34th and final Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor on Aug. 11-13 at Heartland Motorsports Park, fans can visit www.nhra.com/tickets. For more information on the NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com.