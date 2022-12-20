NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso Joins KB Titan Racing

Heading into the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso will be one of four drivers racing under the KB Titan Racing banner behind the wheel of a Pro Stock Chevrolet Camaro. The move was solidified this week and will mean one of the brightest stars in the NHRA will have some of the strongest horsepower to make a run for her first NHRA Pro Stock world championship.

“This is an exciting move for me, but it would not be possible without an amazing rookie season learning from Jim Yates and working with Jamie and Toni Yates,” said Caruso who finished the regular season in the Top Ten and qualified for every NHRA national event. “The opportunity to become a team driver for KB Titan Racing was too good to pass up. I want to thank Jim, Toni, and Jamie for everything, and they will always hold a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to making an immediate impact with KB Titan Racing and developing even more as a driver.”

Caruso will continue to have marketing relationships with Powerbuilt Tools, Tequila Comisario, Right Trailers and VP Racing heading into 2023 with marketing specifics set to be announced after the first of the year. Joining KB Titan Racing will allow Caruso to move her focus from team management, driving and sponsor procurement to driving and sponsor retention. The 24-year-old third generation driver was adamant there are still marketing opportunities for the 2023 season and she will be actively pursuing those now that she has landed with KB Titan Racing.

“Last year was an amazing and challenging rookie season and I am looking forward to growing my relationship with Powerbuilt Tools, Tequila Comisario, Right Trailers, VP Racing and some new marketing partners will be announcing soon,” said Caruso, who raced to a final round at the Spring Nationals in Houston. “I learned so much from Jim on the driving side of things and I am looking forward to continuing to develop with the guidance from crew chiefs Rob Downing and Dave Connolly as well as my new teammates Greg Anderson, Kyle Koretsky and Dallas Glenn. I will be heading to testing with the team in January and February which can’t get here soon enough.”

Caruso will continue to receive support and guidance from her father Marc Caruso and grandfather, Joseph “Papa Joe” Caruso. Both men established themselves as fierce competitors and skilled drivers throughout their careers. In addition to the continued leadership input from the Carusos, crew members John Peterson and Mike Smith will also continue to work with the team.

“This opportunity is a game changer for Camrie and her career as a professional driver,” said Marc Caruso. “Initially we were looking for a motor maintenance and servicing agreement with KB Titan Racing and the conversations took a turn that led us to this announcement. I want to personally thank Jim, Toni and Jamie Yates for their expertise, support, and hard work last season. Our success would not be possible without them.”

The KB Titan Racing shop is already humming with activity in preparation for a strong, united push into the 2023 season of NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series. The KB Titan Racing CNC machines have been cutting chips, engine blocks are in the machining process, and cylinder heads are under construction based on the historic team’s fresh and collaborative knowledge.

“This is an exciting time for all of us,” said KB Titan Racing partner Eric Latino. “The merge of Titan Racing Engines with KB Racing was a substantial move that we believe will prove to be very successful. In her rookie season, Camrie really gained solid footing with the Titan Racing program and began to develop as a driver in this tough class. Now, she’s part of a team with some of the best drivers in the class, and I think we’re going to see even more great things in the future for this young woman. We’re happy to have her on board.”

The addition of Caruso to the KB Titan Racing Pro Stock team adds another Rookie of the Year winner to their stable of drivers as Camrie joins 2021 NHRA Rookie of the Year Glenn. The young talent will benefit from the driving input and tuning skill of the winningest Pro Stock driver in NHRA history Greg Anderson.

“There are so many positive things happening in the KB Titan Racing camp, and we’re really excited to bring Camrie into the mix,” said Anderson. “She’s proven that she can hold her own, and this is just the beginning. To be part of her career at such an early stage is something we don’t take lightly. We’re looking forward to a bright future with an incredible group of young drivers who will be contributing to the health of this class and this sport for years to come.”

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will begin with the historic Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, March 9-12.