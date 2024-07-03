NHRA Reveals Future Building Plans for Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The NHRA announced its future building plans at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, unveiling a multi-phase plan for the legendary facility that includes a new Wally Parks Tower, renovated suites, a new entrance for fans and moving the professional pits to the west side of the facility.

As part of an overall reinvestment into the facilities the NHRA owns and operates, the reimaging of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will be a multi-year project and begins this year. The project will take place over three phases:

Phase 1: New Wally Parks Tower and Renovated Suites

New Wally Parks Tower and Renovated Suites Phase 2: Fan Enhancements, New Entrance, New Restrooms, New Ticket Office and Ditch Relocation

Fan Enhancements, New Entrance, New Restrooms, New Ticket Office and Ditch Relocation Phase 3: Shifting the Pro Pits to West Side of the Facility

The new Wally Parks Tower is set to be completed in time for the 2025 NHRA U.S. Nationals and will be an impressive three-story facility that will feature race control, media center, television broadcasting capabilities and three suites on the third floor.

The open-air covered roof will include an overview area and an event space that can host more than 500 people. The state-of-the-art tower will also have dedicated bathrooms, staircase and an elevator and will sit in the same area as the previous tower.

“We’re very excited to introduce these plans for Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The U.S. Nationals is the hallmark of our schedule and we’re investing for the long-term to continue to make this the crown jewel on the NHRA schedule and as a facility on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour,” NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations Kasey Coler said.

“This project is the start of a multi-phase approach and it’s a project that will provide improvements for all the stakeholders involved in the sport: race teams, fans, sponsors, media and race officials. There’s going to be something for everyone and we’re so thrilled to see this project come to life.”

Along with the new tower, a major overhaul on the current eight suites above the west side grandstands will begin in November. Each suite will receive a full remodel and new elevators for the suites will also be installed.

From there, the focus during the second phase will move into creating a new entrance on the west side of the track, aligning with the new road that was built by the city of Brownsburg to lead into the property. The ditch relocation will be part of this phase, as well several different fan enhancements, including a new ADA parking lot, upgraded parking and transportation options, new and renovated restrooms and food and beverage buildings, an updated ticketing building and more.

With that in place, the third phase will include bringing the professional pits, the manufacturers midway and the fan experiences to the west side of the track, which will be paved. Fan parking will also shift to that side of the track, allowing fans easier access to the pro pits and a more fan-friendly way to enjoy both sides of the track. A road will also be placed at the top end of the track, allowing traffic to both sides of the facility.

Racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will move to the east side of the pits (where the professional classes currently are parked), helping better serve all the racers competing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

That phase will also include an investment in a new ADA parking lot, enhanced parking options and updated transportation options, as well as renovated restrooms, food and beverage buildings, an updated ticketing building and much more.

“There will be a lot of updates to the fan amenities, either refreshing what we have or introducing new options,” Coler said. “It’s exciting to see what the future holds for this great facility.”

Full renderings of the new Wally Parks Tower and upcoming renovations will also be on display at the upcoming 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

To purchase tickets to the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on July 3, 2024.