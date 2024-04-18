NHRA Returns to Chicago for Action-Packed Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals

After the successful return to Route 66 Raceway last season, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series teams and officials are excited to return to Chicago for the upcoming Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19.

The 2023 event saw a huge number of fans return to Route 66 Raceway to take in a memorable weekend of 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph excitement. This season’s race at Route 66 Raceway promises to deliver the same thrills on a race weekend loaded with four rounds of qualifying, a host of special events on Saturday and Sunday eliminations.

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) took home race wins last year in their respective categories while Justin Ashley, Ron Capps and Gaige Herrera secured Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge titles. An additional highlight of the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance is the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout. A year ago, Pro Stock newcomer Camrie Caruso won the specialty event, with the best in Pro Stock set to duel again this year. All the action will also be featured on FS1, including eliminations action and a special Callout broadcast that airs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18 on FS1.

Millican returned to the winner’s circle last season in Chicago when he defeated Josh Hart in the Top Fuel final round. Millican had been winless since 2019 when he won in Chicago. If Millican wants to add another Chicago win, he’ll need to beat the best in the Top Fuel ranks including points leader Ashley, Shawn Langdon who has two wins in 2024, multi-time champion Steve Torrence, Top Fuel rookie and racing legend Tony Stewart, Antron Brown, Brittany Force and reigning champ Doug Kalitta.

Illinois native Wilkerson earned his second Chicago title last season when he took down Funny Car vet Capps in the final. Wilkerson collected two wins last season. To earn his third win from Chicago, he’ll need to get past points leader Austin Prock, Gainesville winner J.R. Todd, Las Vegas winner Bob Tasca III, Funny Car legend John Force, Cruz Pedregon, Alexis DeJoria and reigning world champ Matt Hagan.

Herrera dominated the entire 2023 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Pro Stock Motorcycle season. He secured 11 wins throughout the year including the Chicago race, setting a host of records along the way. The rest of the class is hungry to dethrone Herrera and they’ll be ready in Chicago. That list includes six-time champion Matt Smith, former champ LE Tonglet, Angie Smith, Hector Arana Jr. and Steve Johnson.

The Pro Stock ranks not only saw Glenn take home the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance win but also Caruso winning the first GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout. Glenn collected a total of four wins in 2023. This year’s Callout will see the Pro Stock stars again take to the track in the specialty event. Currently, reigning champion Erica Enders sits atop the Callout points standings. If she can hold that lead, she’ll have her pick of opponents in what will be a spectacular eight-car field competing for big money and bragging rights.

Another element of racing Chicago fans will be treated to at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance is the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, which takes place in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle in Chicago.

Also slated for the Chicago race will be the special Drag and Drive exhibition event. With star drivers like Alex Taylor and Tom Bailey on hand, this exhibition offers an all-star cast of drivers and something unique for the fan-favorite event. The standout street cars set to be featured all weekend in Chicago run in the 6-second range and quicker at speeds of more than 200 mph, offering a thrilling spectacle for all race fans.

The Chicago race will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series as well as the specialty Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown division, the new Holley EFI Factory X category, as well as the return of the Top Fuel Motorcycle class.

Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading into the nitro pits. The Nitro Alley Stage will be the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Route 66 Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Chicago. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 18 at 11:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 19.

The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout starts at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, with the semifinals to follow at 1:45 p.m. and the finals at 2:55 p.m. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, leading into eliminations coverage at 4:00-5:00 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1. A special Callout broadcast airs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2024.