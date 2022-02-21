NHRA Pro Stock Veteran Erica Enders Lands First Win of Season at Winternationals

Four-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders powered her Elite Motorsports Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro into the winner’s circle Sunday at the 62nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com to secure her first Winternationals victory. Her achievement also marks the 900th win for the Pro Stock category. Enders received a special award from Hurst Shifters to commemorate this momentous occasion.

Enders kicked off her 18th Pro Stock season in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series with a challenging raceday lineup. Starting her day at the top of the ladder due to a stellar qualifying run of 6.521-seconds at 210.44 mph made earlier in the weekend, she faced her Elite Motorsports teammate Cristian Cuadra in the first round of eliminations. Enders then defeated the 2021 NHRA Rookie Of The Year Dallas Glenn and his teammate Greg Anderson before meeting another Elite Motorsports teammate, Aaron Stanfield, in the finals.

“To come in off of the offseason and start as strong as we did is such a statement,” said Enders. “To win from the No. 1 qualifying spot is no small feat and I couldn’t be more proud to do this all for our sponsors and supporters. The entire team has worked so hard and I am the lucky girl who gets to drive this baby into the winner’s circle.”

Enders defeated Stanfield with a pass of 6.559 at 210.31 to snag her 34th Pro Stock career victory, certainly setting the right tone as she sets her sights on a fifth world championship. While this seasoned driver shows no signs of slowing down, Enders is quick to show gratitude and a desire to continue striving for improvement.

“You never know what season is your last,” said Enders. “And if, for some reason, this was mine, I have a mad fire lit to hang my hat at the top of the game and I will. I’ve heard some noise that I’m old and washed up, but I ain’t done yet!”

Enders will take the momentum from her Winternationals triumph to the next stop on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour in Phoenix at the NHRA Arizona Nationals February 25-27 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

