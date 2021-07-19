NHRA Pro Mod Points Leader Jose Gonzalez Rolls to Denver Win, Gets Second Straight Victory

Jose Gonzalez continued his standout season in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, beating back-to-back world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson in the final round at Bandimere Speedway.

The race was the fifth event of the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season, and Gonzalez picked up his second straight victory and third of the season. It was the first time the NHRA Pro Mod Series raced on Thunder Mountain and Gonzalez was the last man standing.

ADVERTISEMENT



In the finals, Gonzalez went 5.972-seconds at 236.51 mph in his ProCharger-powered Q80 Camaro to slip past Jackson. It also gave Gonzalez his fifth career win as he extended his points lead in the class.

“This car couldn’t be running better,” Gonzalez said. “This team has got this car on rails and I couldn’t ask for a better car. It’s really tough going against all these great drivers and even qualifying is just a blessing.”

Gonzalez was the only driver to make a five-second run on Sunday, doing so in the final three rounds, capped off by the quickest run of his weekend in the final round.

Jackson picked up round wins against Robert Costa and Jim Whiteley to reach the final round for the third time this season and the 20th time in his career.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service returns to action Aug. 18-22 as part of the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway at Brainerd, Minn.

MORRISON, Colo. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 41st annual Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals

presented by Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway. The race is the fifth of 11 events in the E3 Spark

Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Jose Gonzalez; 2. Steve Jackson; 3. Brandon Snider; 4. Jim Whiteley; 5. Justin Bond; 6.

Khalid alBalooshi; 7. Doug Winters; 8. Robert Costa; 9. JR Gray.

MORRISON, Colo. — Sunday’s final results from the 41st annual Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals

presented by Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway. The race is the fifth of 11 events in the E3 Spark Plugs

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified — Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.972, 236.51 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.050,

234.70.

MORRISON, Colo. — Final round-by-round results from the 41st annual Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA

Nationals presented by Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway. The race is the fifth of 11 events in the E3

Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 6.103, 232.07 def. Robert Costa, Ford Mustang, 6.932,

149.07; Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 6.392, 159.63 def. JR Gray, Camaro, Broke – No Show; Justin Bond,

Camaro, 6.501, 144.19 was unopposed; Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 6.045, 233.72 def. Doug Winters,

Chevy Chevelle, 6.087, 227.57; Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 6.110, 229.63 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro,

6.036, 233.68;

QUARTERFINALS — Jackson, 6.083, 233.03 def. Whiteley, 6.078, 230.84; Gonzalez, 5.974, 235.15 was

unopposed; Snider, 6.040, 235.47 def. Bond, Broke;

SEMIFINALS — Jackson, 6.533, 155.90 was unopposed; Gonzalez, 5.988, 235.76 def. Snider, 6.014,

236.09;

FINAL — Gonzalez, 5.972, 236.51 def. Jackson, 6.050, 234.70.

MORRISON, Colo. — Point standings (top 10) following the 41st annual Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA

Nationals presented by Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway. The race is the fifth of 11 events in the E3

Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

1. Jose Gonzalez, 439; 2. Justin Bond, 381; 3. Brandon Snider, 368; 4. Steve Jackson, 350; 5.

Khalid alBalooshi, 239; 6. Doug Winters, 198; 7. JR Gray, 196; 8. Jeffery Barker, 192; 9. Mike

Castellana, 177; 10. Alex Laughlin, 147.

Comments