NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series to be Featured During “NHRA On FOX” Broadcasts

For the first time in Pro Modified Drag Racing history, fans of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports will be able to watch their favorite class of drag racing on television during race day. The highly competitive category will be a featured part of the primary Sunday broadcast of NHRA drag racing on FS1 and FOX for all ten Pro Mod races.

Pro Mod driver and category advocate Stevie “Fast” Jackson, along with Debbie O’Rourke of Finish Line Consultants, announced the news earlier this week, revealing that the wider team had secured guaranteed air time on each broadcast for the 10 Pro Mod events featured on this year’s NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

“I’ve been to hundreds of racing events, and the number one question I get asked is when will fans get to see Pro Mods on the main TV broadcast,” said Jackson. “We have listened to you, the fans, because we love you, and here it comes. We are excited to deliver Pro Mod on the big show!”

In addition to the existing 30-minute, in-depth broadcast dedicated to the Pro Mod category, the primary Sunday NHRA on FOX show will feature up to 10 minutes of Pro Mod competition in response to the high demand the class has generated. NHRA on FOX experienced some of the best viewership numbers in 2022, including the biggest audience in NHRA history. The broadcast from the PepBoys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway averaged more than 1.6 million viewers, with a peak of 2.8 million.

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports will feature on three of the events on the FOX broadcast network, with the other seven on FS1, offering a phenomenal opportunity to attract new viewers to the category’s growing fan base.

“The extremely exciting part of this is that the racing community really came together to work with NHRA to make this happen,” said O’Rourke. “We’ve been digging deep to understand how to take Pro Mod to the next level. And here we are, in collaboration with NHRA, we’ve managed to pull off this deal, and we are thrilled to deliver this to the fans!”

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series also has a new presenting sponsor this season. Type A Motorsports, owned by Marty Robertson, specializes in buying and selling race cars, racing components, and support vehicles. Additionally, the category has secured presenting sponsorship for each of the 10 events in which it will participate this season.

Coverage of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports will kick off in two weeks at the 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, FL, with a prime spot on the FOX broadcast network. Fans can tune into FOX starting at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 for coverage.

