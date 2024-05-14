NHRA Partners With ALT Sports Data in Exclusive Global Sports Betting Data Rights Agreement

NHRA officials announced today an exclusive partnership with ALT Sports Data, a leading provider of cutting-edge sports data and analytics solutions. As part of the agreement, ALT Sports Data will become the sole distributor of sports betting data for NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events, strengthening its leading position as a major operator in the sports data and betting market.

Based in San Diego, ALT Sports Data is renowned for its expertise in providing exclusive and official trading data and consumer data. Leveraging its proprietary trading platform, this collaboration with NHRA will help pave the way for legal and official sports betting on NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events, offering fans a dynamic and innovative way to engage with the incredible action of NHRA drag racing.

As part of the partnership, ALT Sports Data will help bring NHRA fans a robust betting experience that offers real-time statistics, odds and insights. The partnership gives NHRA fans a greater opportunity to engage with race teams more than ever before, as well as the chance to receive more detailed information about what’s happening on the track through the sharing of information with ALT Sports Data.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ALT Sports Data, which is a proven and highly-respected name in the sports data world, and this represents the start of an exciting and bold new step for NHRA,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Partnering with ALT Sports Data puts NHRA on the best path forward to work with legal and official sports betting entities. It’s going to be a terrific way for our fans to engage and interact with NHRA drag racing on a whole new level.”

Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of ALT Sports Data, expressed his personal enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “At ALT Sports Data, we are committed to enhancing the fan experience and driving engagement in the sports we admire. Our collaboration with NHRA will provide a gateway for a broader audience to immerse themselves in the excitement of the world’s premier drag racing series, through legal sports betting.”

NHRA, together with ALT Sports Data, is also deeply committed to maintaining the integrity of the sport. This partnership will uphold the highest standards of data accuracy and security, and through a partnership with IC360, NHRA will aim to capitalize on the growing popularity of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series while also ensuring a safe, secure, and entertaining betting experience for its fans around the world.

This story was originally published on May 14, 2024.